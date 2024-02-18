2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kansas State iOL Cooper Beebe

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kansas State iOL Cooper Beebe.

#50 Cooper Beebe/OL Kansas State – 6032, 331 lbs (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cooper Beebe 6032/331 9 5/8″ 31 1/2″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

– Densely built and square frame; easy power profile

– Very experienced; plays with clean technique and understands aiming points

– Very consistent in pass protection

– Overwhelming power at the point of attack

– Experience with zone, gap, and pin and pull concepts

– Has incredibly strong hands; times his punch well

– Relentless blocker; works until the echo of the whistle

– High floor player; easy translation to the NFL game

THE BAD

– Well below average length; limitations working outside of his frame

– Not an explosive athlete out of his stance

– Can drop head in run game

– Some bad weight on his frame

BIO

– Born May 19, 2001 (22 years old)

– Started 48 games during his Kansas State career

– Selected a First Team All-Big 12 selection each of the last three seasons

– Selected as an All-American honoree each of last two seasons

– Invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl and 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

– Attended Piper High School in Kansas

– Rated as a three-star and the No. 79 defensive tackle in the 2019 class, according to ESPN

– Also participated in track and field and basketball while at Piper

– Brother, Camden, also plays offensive line for the Wildcats

– Other brother, Colton, was a tight end at Minnesota

– Father, Tom, played football at Pittsburg State

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Beebe has been a name that has had his name talked about in draft circles for years. He has created an outstanding reputation for his versatility, power at the point of attack, and consistency. You can see the amount of easy movement that Beebe creates upon the point of contact. He boasts a dense build, stays square, and creates easy movement.

Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State Beebe consistently stays square, keeping a strong base in the run game. It allows him to create easy movement at the POA. His projection as a drive blocker is easy to the next level. pic.twitter.com/bcJwzDyU1W — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 16, 2024

While he is an outstanding drive blocker, Kansas State also used Beebe’s movement skills as a puller. He isn’t the most explosive athlete of all time, but he’s functional when on the move. Beebe stays compact and delivers a bunch when he pulls to kick. That power is once again on full display.

Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State Kansa State used Beebe as a puller a ton. He is an extremely powerful dude who plays outstanding within his frame. Packs a real punch at the point of contact. pic.twitter.com/HxPxme6AwU — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 16, 2024

The Wildcats asked Beebe to set the tone as a blocker, which he thrived at. In this particular pull, you can see the outstanding power he can create. That is some absurd movement he created, delivering a massive blow. Beebe has collected more than a few pancakes in his career down in Manhattan.

Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State Nothing fancy… just Beebe being an absolute butt kicker on the pull. He’s an incredibly strong and violent dude on contact. Beebe has been ready physically to play in the NFL for a couple of years. pic.twitter.com/dWnGHgOdVE — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 16, 2024

Kansas State ran a lot of different run schemes during Beebe’s career. He has run some gap schemes, pin and pull, as well as inside and outside zones. On the move, Beebe is a very sufficient mover. He clearly understands angles and aiming points. That allows Beebe to be a solid contributor in the outside zone scheme despite not being the most dynamic athlete.

Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State While Beebe isn’t the most explosive athlete, all of his movements are sufficient. He does a good job in reach block situations, having a clear understanding for how to attack aiming points. pic.twitter.com/VgpY3qd3MM — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 16, 2024

As a pass blocker, Beebe’s experience playing offensive tackle is a big help. Beebe is incredibly patient in that department, staying calm and compact to let things develop in front of him. He maintains inside hands to gain leverage, having the grip strength to secure and finish plays.

Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State With his experience at offensive tackle, you can tell that Beebe is very comfortable in pass protection. He understands how to stay square and how important punch timing is. (Write DJ Giddens name down for next year) pic.twitter.com/MsYVIjdZNX — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 16, 2024

Beebe’s hand usage is outstanding. You can tell that he has been very well coached throughout the course of his career. He also keeps himself parallel to the line of scrimmage, not allowing either shoulder to get threatened. When Beebe is square, he is almost impossible to get around in pass protection.

Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State In the passing game, Beebe really understands aiming points and hand usage. He always stays compact, staying square and patient. You will rarely see him love in a rep in pass pro. pic.twitter.com/aXpHsKUpbh — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 16, 2024

Beebe does have some limitations to deal with, namely a lack of length and ordinary overall athleticism. In order to consistently win against longer and more athletic defensive linemen, he will have to be technically proficient. He’s a player who appears to understand that attention to detail, which will need to continue moving forward.

CONCLUSION

One of the easiest evaluations in the 2024 NFL Draft, Beebe has the look of a long-time starting offensive guard on the next level. There is nothing flashy about his game, but Beebe plays with efficiency, physicality, and relentlessness. He possesses one of the highest floors in the class overall without much threat of busting. There is a lot of Marshal Yanda to Beebe’s game.

Projection: Mid-Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter

Games Watched: vs Texas (2023), vs Oklahoma State (2023), vs Missouri (2023)