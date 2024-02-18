2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kansas State iOL Cooper Beebe

Posted on
Cooper Beebe

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kansas State iOL Cooper Beebe.

#50 Cooper Beebe/OL Kansas State – 6032, 331 lbs (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Cooper Beebe 6032/331 9 5/8″ 31 1/2″ N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
DNP DNP DNP DNP
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

– Densely built and square frame; easy power profile
– Very experienced; plays with clean technique and understands aiming points
– Very consistent in pass protection
– Overwhelming power at the point of attack
– Experience with zone, gap, and pin and pull concepts
– Has incredibly strong hands; times his punch well
– Relentless blocker; works until the echo of the whistle
– High floor player; easy translation to the NFL game

THE BAD

– Well below average length; limitations working outside of his frame
– Not an explosive athlete out of his stance
– Can drop head in run game
– Some bad weight on his frame

BIO

– Born May 19, 2001 (22 years old)
– Started 48 games during his Kansas State career
– Selected a First Team All-Big 12 selection each of the last three seasons
– Selected as an All-American honoree each of last two seasons
– Invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl and 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
– Attended Piper High School in Kansas
– Rated as a three-star and the No. 79 defensive tackle in the 2019 class, according to ESPN
– Also participated in track and field and basketball while at Piper
– Brother, Camden, also plays offensive line for the Wildcats
– Other brother, Colton, was a tight end at Minnesota
– Father, Tom, played football at Pittsburg State

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Beebe has been a name that has had his name talked about in draft circles for years. He has created an outstanding reputation for his versatility, power at the point of attack, and consistency. You can see the amount of easy movement that Beebe creates upon the point of contact. He boasts a dense build, stays square, and creates easy movement.

While he is an outstanding drive blocker, Kansas State also used Beebe’s movement skills as a puller. He isn’t the most explosive athlete of all time, but he’s functional when on the move. Beebe stays compact and delivers a bunch when he pulls to kick. That power is once again on full display.

The Wildcats asked Beebe to set the tone as a blocker, which he thrived at. In this particular pull, you can see the outstanding power he can create. That is some absurd movement he created, delivering a massive blow. Beebe has collected more than a few pancakes in his career down in Manhattan.

Kansas State ran a lot of different run schemes during Beebe’s career. He has run some gap schemes, pin and pull, as well as inside and outside zones. On the move, Beebe is a very sufficient mover. He clearly understands angles and aiming points. That allows Beebe to be a solid contributor in the outside zone scheme despite not being the most dynamic athlete.

As a pass blocker, Beebe’s experience playing offensive tackle is a big help. Beebe is incredibly patient in that department, staying calm and compact to let things develop in front of him. He maintains inside hands to gain leverage, having the grip strength to secure and finish plays.

Beebe’s hand usage is outstanding. You can tell that he has been very well coached throughout the course of his career. He also keeps himself parallel to the line of scrimmage, not allowing either shoulder to get threatened. When Beebe is square, he is almost impossible to get around in pass protection.

Beebe does have some limitations to deal with, namely a lack of length and ordinary overall athleticism. In order to consistently win against longer and more athletic defensive linemen, he will have to be technically proficient. He’s a player who appears to understand that attention to detail, which will need to continue moving forward.

CONCLUSION

One of the easiest evaluations in the 2024 NFL Draft, Beebe has the look of a long-time starting offensive guard on the next level. There is nothing flashy about his game, but Beebe plays with efficiency, physicality, and relentlessness. He possesses one of the highest floors in the class overall without much threat of busting. There is a lot of Marshal Yanda to Beebe’s game.

Projection: Mid-Day Two
Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter
Games Watched: vs Texas (2023), vs Oklahoma State (2023), vs Missouri (2023)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!