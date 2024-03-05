2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington WR Jalen McMillan

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

#11 JALEN MCMILLAN, WR, WASHINGTON – (JUNIOR) 6010, 197 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jalen McMillan 6010, 197 10″ 32 1/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.47 1.53 4.18 6.94 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’7” 37″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good size, height, and length for the position

— Has big hands to secure the ball at the catch point

— Possesses the speed to challenge defenses vertically down the field

— Good contact balance and a little wiggle to generate YAC

— Does a good job stemming his routes at the breaking point

— Will put defenders in a bind, freezing them with a stutter step prior to his release

— Long strider that can generate separation coming through his breaks

— Strong hands aid in him making contested catches

— Possession receiver that can take a hit to make a big catch

— Possesses good leaping ability to climb the ladder and make catches above the rim

— Can track the ball well down the field as a deep threat

— Willing blocker in the slot that will stick his face in the fan

THE BAD

— Could stand to add a little more bulk to his thin frame

— Doesn’t possess that second gear of speed as a runner

— Not overly shifty in the open field with start-stop quickness

— A willing blocker but lacks play strength to excel in that area

— Lack of ideal size may lead to issues fighting off press coverage

BIO

— Junior prospect from Fresno, CA

— Born December 7, 2001 (age 22)

— Four-star prospect, according to Rival.com, 2020 All-American Bowl invite,

— Also participated in track & field and baseball in high school

— Participated in Junior Olympic track & field before starting high school

— Made it to state prelims in the 100 and 200 meters (10.67 in the 100 was his personal best)

— Played in three of four games in his true freshman season as caught one pass for 16 yards

— Played in 11 games, starting nine in 2021, and caught 39 passes for 470 yards and three touchdowns

— Played in 13 games, starting seven in 2022, and had 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns

— Missed four games and was limited in several others due to a knee injury in 2023

— Played in 11 of 15 games, starting seven in 2023, and made 45 receptions for 559 yards and five touchdowns

— 2022 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jalen McMillan played third fiddle this past season in Washington to wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, but that shouldn’t discredit the Fresno, CA native as a talented prospect in his own right. McMillan was the second most productive receiver for the Huskies in 2022, posting nearly 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns before losing four games and being limited in several others this past season due to a knee injury. However, McMillan is fully healthy now after a strong showing at the NFL Combine, and is a player that scouts should take notice in through this draft process.

When you pop in the tape on McMillan, you see a long, slender receiver that starred in the slot for the Huskies. He is a crafty route runner who knows how to freeze defenders at the top of his route before breaking it off. Check out this rep against Oregon where McMillan lines up in the slot and approaches the slot corner up the field, giving him a stutter step as he breaks to the inside, making the defender freeze of a split second to get enough separation to get open to make the catch and turn upfield for additional yardage.

McMillan also does a great job selling head fakes and jab steps when reaching the top of his routes to fake out defenders tasked with covering him to get that space to get separation. Watch this rep against CB Mike Sainristil in the National Championship Game, where McMillan gives a head fake and jab step to the right to freeze Sainristil as he breaks inside for the wide-open touchdown catch.

McMillan not only has some shake as a route runner but also after the catch as a legitimate YAC threat. He possesses good contact balance and can make defenders miss in attempt to get extra yards after the catch like you see in the clips below, spinning off tackle attempts in as he picks up more yardage.

McMillan may be thin of frame, but that doesn’t mean he can’t take a hit or make tough catches in traffic. He has several possession-down grabs littered through his tape, making combative catches in the air like the one below against Stanford, making the catch over the cornerback in coverage and managing to hold onto the ball and keep both feet down in-bounds while getting lit up by the safety flying in from over top for the big-time catch.

As shown above, McMillan plays bigger than his size would suggest on multiple occasions. His 10-inch hands act as vice grips where he can snag difficult passes in coverage with the defender fighting to break up the pass or get the ball himself. Look at this play below where McMillan fights for the jump ball against Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez from a season ago, fighting for the ball in the air and wrestling it away from the defender as they both go to the ground to pick up the first down.

CONCLUSION

Jalen McMillan is a bigger slot receiver that has some experience playing out wide in college and can do so in the pros, but his best fit at the next level is inside where he can use his side and route running savvy to best smaller slot defenders or linebackers and safeties tasked with covering him. He lacks high-end speed or quickness but tends to do everything right as a route runner and a YAC threat who can also make the tough grabs in coverage to move the chains.

When thinking of a pro comparison for McMillan, Demarcus Robinson from the Rams stood out as a player with nearly identical size, similar athleticism, and also operates as a well-rounded receiver that can win combative catches as well as before the catch with his routes and after the catch in the open field. Robinson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and I foresee McMillan going in a similar spot due to the sheer number of good receivers in this year’s draft class and his fit as more of a slot receiver at the next level.

The Steelers had a formal meeting with McMillan at the Combine, showing their interest in him as a potential addition to their receiver corps. With Allen Robinson II’s status for the 2024 season up in the air at this point based on his cap hit, McMillan would be a good addition to play in the slot with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the outside, creating a strong trio with Calvin Austin III mixing in.

Projection: Late Day 2/Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.8- Potential Starter/Quality Backup (3rd Round)

Games Watched: vs Oregon (2023), at Michigan State (2023), vs Michigan (2023), at UCLA (2022), at Oregon (2022)