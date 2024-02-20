2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Carolina WR Xavier Legette.

#17 Xavier Legette/WR South Carolina – 6013, 223 pounds (Senior)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Xavier Legette 6013/223 8 7/8″ 31 5/8″ 77 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Muscular frame, looks the part

– Tracks ball well in the air, excellent job timing his leap and high-pointing, able to go up and get the football in contested downfield/sideline situations

– Excellent burst post-catch, quick to the tuck and reaches top speed in open field in a hurry

– Impressive top-end straight-line speed

– Threat post-catch with burst and size that can make him hard for smaller defenders to tackle in space

– Creates separation at top of route on overs and post patterns; best over the middle of the field

– Hands catcher who naturally plucks the ball away from his frame

– High-effort blocker, runs feet and uses size to effectively stalk block

– Versatile and moved around the formation, played X, Z, slot, even aligned in backfield

– Well-rounded route tree, runs short, intermediate, and deep routes

– Flashes of dominance with ability to take game over

– Some kick return value and can play on special teams as coverage player/gunner

– Captain and leader regarded as hard worker with good practice habits

The Bad

– Lacks ideal length and hand size for his frame

– Struggles to consistently separate, especially underneath

– Needs a runway to be able to burst away at top of route; has more issue against press coverage and resistance early in his route

– Not fluid or twitchy in underneath and short-area movements, has trouble to sink hips and break down

– Will rely too much on size frame to win

– Needs to work harder to get open in scramble drills

– Tendency to leave his feet/jump to make grabs when he doesn’t need to

– Only one year of production, hardly made offensive impact until final season

Bio

– 32 career starts for Gamecocks

– Career: 113 receptions, 1,678 yards (14.8 YPC) 12 touchdowns, 16 rushing attempts

– 2023: 71 receptions, 1,255 yards (17.7 YPC) 7 TDs, nine rush attempts

– 29 career kick returns, one touchdown (26.4 YPC)

– Turned 23 in January

– Eight career tackles, played special teams early in career (three tackles first two years)

– 2023 team captain

– Suffered minor ankle and upper-body injuries in 2023 season; missed final four games of 2020 with hamstring injury; missed two games in 2021 after a scooter accident injured his left knee (earned nickname “Easy Rider”)

– Three-star recruit from Mullins, S.C., chose South Carolina over Tennessee, Tulane, East Carolina, and Coastal Carolina, initially accepted grayshirt at South Carolina before school found way for him to enroll in spring instead of August

– Moved to QB senior year of high school after starter got hurt, threw for 14 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns

– Played WR as a sophomore through junior years, caught 44 passes for 733 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore

– Multi-sport athlete who played baseball (career .311 hitter) and basketball (averaged 5.5/5.1 per game with two steals per)

– Mother died of breast cancer in 2015, father passed away in 2019

– Has trained with Deebo Samuel

Tape Breakdown

Xavier Legette was a late high school recruit after moving from wide receiver to quarterback for his senior season, his school losing its starting quarterback to injury and subbing its best athlete – Legette – in that role. It took him years to carve out a consistent offensive role, but he made it count in 2023, putting up excellent numbers.

At his best, Legette is an explosive playmaker. His acceleration and top speed are impressive, and he can do damage post-catch. His September performance against Mississippi State was electric, one of the best individual games you’ll see from the 2023 season. He finished with five catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-30 win. Watch him take this crosser, hit the jets, and run away from the entire secondary. Really impressive.

It’s no surprise he’s also had kick return success with one touchdown under his belt, this one to open a 2022 game against Texas A&M. You also see his size, power, and balance, breaking tackles and staying on his feet down the right sideline.

Legette is a hands catcher who plucks away from his body and can high-point the ball with good body control. Watch him make this wicked catch along the sideline for the score, and he can go up and get it in contested situations. He’s a leaper with good tracking and timing.

His best routes come over the middle where he can use a rocker step to push off and explode. Crossers/overs and post routes are his bread and butter. He’s also a physical blocker willing and able to finish. Steelers OC Arthur Smith talked about receivers needing to provide “RBIs,” downfield blocks that spring teammates for big plays. Watch Legette here stalk block the corner to help his teammate race into the end zone.

But Legette struggles to consistently separate. Really wanted to watch him against Clemson and its top CB Nate Wiggins, a potential first-round pick. Overall, Wiggins won the day and Legette had trouble creating space, especially on short and underneath routes. A bigger and bulkier player, he is a bit tight-hipped and can’t sink his hips and burst away at the top of his route.

He also has a habit of leaving his feet on receptions. With his size, he doesn’t need to, and it hurts his YAC-ability.

Conclusion

Overall, Xavier Legette has fun tape and at his best, looks like a top-tier receiver. He’s athletic with a power forward mentality when the ball is in the air. The concern, and a hard lesson I’ve learned over time, are those big and linear receivers can’t consistently create space. He’s versatile and can be moved around, sorta like a Deebo Samuel, but I don’t think he’s as twitchy and agile.

Legette is a guy who is easy to like and root for. But given that lack of constant separation, it’s hard to be all-in on his game. Especially after producing offensively for just one season.

Had some trouble with an ideal NFL comp. I landed on Quincy Enunwa, who had a solid stretch of two seasons until injuries caught up with him.

Projection: Late Day 1-Early Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: vs Mississippi State (2023), at Georgia (2023), vs Clemson (2023), vs Florida (2023)