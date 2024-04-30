Watch: The Depot 180 — April 30 — Episode 412

Episode 412 — Apr. 30, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the 2024 NFL Draft fully in the books, I give a recap and overview of the entire Steelers draft class and break down the value and starting potential of each player selected. I also discuss some trends, like leadership and wrestling backgrounds, that are prevalent in this draft class. I end the episode by addressing the trade rumors that flared up on Monday, and GM Omar Khan shutting them down Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to "next" or "stay," click the "stay" button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

