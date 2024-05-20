The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2024 Schedule, Possible Cam Heyward Extension, First OTA Week Preview & More

Season 14, Episode 134 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the 2024 schedule that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face after it became official last Wednesday. This is more of my view of the schedule: fairness, potential pitfalls and more following Alex discussing the topic with Joe Clark and Ross McCorkle during the Friday episode for which I was absent.

We discuss how the Steelers’ Christmas game against the Kansas City Chiefs was an additional kick below the belt on the heels of the team having to play all six of their AFC North games within their final eight scheduled contests.

With Steelers DT Cameron Heyward now seemingly looking for a contract extension, Alex and I take a deep dive into his situation moving forward. We discuss what an extension might look like for Heyward that could work well for both him and the Steelers. We also discuss what a bad deal might look like for the Steelers from a guaranteed money standpoint past 2024.

Alex and I discuss when we think we might see the Steelers and Heyward strike a new extension deal and if either of us are worried about him potentially bypassing all of the OTA sessions this summer.

With OTAs getting underway this week, Alex and I discuss a few things we are hoping to learn about the 2024 Steelers over the course of the next several weeks.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 95-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2024 Schedule Recap, Possible Cam Heyward Extension, First OTA Week Preview & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7347029508

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 134 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n