2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Auburn CB DJ James

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Auburn CB DJ James.

#4 DJ JAMES/CB AUBURN – 5115, 170 pounds (REDSHIRT SENIOR)

Senior Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan DJ James 5115/170 8 1/8″ 31″ 72″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Has the speed to cover deep routes with ease

– Accelerates quickly to recover

– Fluid hips

– Good in open space with quick change of direction

– Great instincts

– Recognizes the play and anticipates routes early

– Nose for the football to break up the pass

– Good hands

– Plays smart against the run

– Rarely lets the running back get on his outside

THE BAD

– Listed at 6-1, 164 pounds during the season, only measured 5-11 at the Senior Bowl

– Gets tossed around in press coverage against stronger receivers

– Not a good tackler in the open field

– Prefers to play 10 yards off the receiver

– Most of his snaps on the outside came deep in a Cover 3

– Prefers to grab and drag runners down instead of wrapping around up top

BIO

– Turns 23 in March

– 24 career starts

– Career stats: 56 games, 145 tackles, 108 solo, 5 TFL, 29 PD, 5 INT

– 2023 stats: 12 games, 38 tackles, 30 solo, 3.5 TFL, 12 PD, 2 INT

– No notable injuries

– Only game he missed was Week 1 in 2021 due to suspension

– Three-star recruit out of Spanish Fort, Ala.

– Attended Oregon from 2019-2021

– Transferred to Auburn in 2022

– 2022 second-team All-SEC

– Opted out of bowl game

– Senior Bowl 2024 invite

TAPE BREAKDOWN

DJ James made himself a name for the wrong reason in 2023, allowing a touchdown on the last play in the Iron Bowl on 4th and 31. What is actually a solid coverage in the end zone ends in a last-minute win for the Crimson Tide. By looking back for the ball, he misses the receiver getting separation and loses a critical step in tight coverage.

Although he got beat on the last play, his game is full of great coverage skills. He likes to shadow opponents and stays with them for the whole play rather than aggressively playing the ball.

James is a communicator on the field, delegating to his teammates in coverage. After giving up responsibilities in the flat to the nickel defender, he is able to reach downfield with his great range.

He preferably plays on the outside covering downfield, mostly in Cover 3 but also in man. With his movement skills, he has the ability to change directions quickly and accelerate to great top speed to recover.

James is a smart player who recognizes plays early and is able to find the ball carrier quickly. Against the run, he understands his task as an outside cornerback and does a good job not getting beat to the outside.

When coming into the box, his physical limitations become apparent. Against bigger opponents, like most of them are, he often gets dominated, leaving his gap open. On the next two plays, he loses out to the fullback/tight end, giving up the edge.

Nonetheless, if unblocked after the snap, he can use his shiftiness to navigate through the pocket to the backfield and drag down running backs.

CONCLUSION

DJ James is a great coverage corner, especially in Cover 3. He sticks with receivers downfield and plays on top of the route almost every time. In these situations, he is almost as good as it can get. With great speed and ball skills, he will be able to find the ball and intercept it. I am more worried about him if you ask him to do anything else than covering the island. James really needs to muscle up to stand a chance when playing in press or defending the run.

He really struggles when the run is coming his way. In the NFL, he needs to find the right scheme to flourish, which certainly will not be the Steelers defense. Even though we will probably not see him in Black and Gold, James could turn some heads at the NFL Scouting Combine and early in his career given his athleticism. Hopefully for him, it will not end up like his last collegiate snap.

Projection: Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Rounder)

Games Watched: vs Georgia 2023, vs Ole Miss 2023, vs Alabama 2023