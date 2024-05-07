NFL.com: Zach Frazier Has One Of Best Rookie Situations To Make Big Impact With Steelers

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers made their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, they had some big holes to fill. One of those positions was at center. If we were in the habit of making depth charts at times of the year when it wouldn’t be helpful, Nate Herbig would have been the Steelers’ stating center. That prospect made the need for drafting a center one of the Steelers’ top priorities. They made that pick in the second round, taking Zach Frazier out of West Virginia.

Frazier might also have the easiest path to a starting spot in 2024 as well. Herbig has barely played center in the NFL while Frazier is a true-blue center. He started 37 career games there for the Mountaineers and was named All-Big 12 in 2023. He’s got the experience and the on-field performance to slot in and make a big impact early in his career.

NFL.com’s Mark Ross sees that opportunity for Frazier as one of the 10 best situations for a rookie to start their career. Part of that is the emphasis the Steelers put on retooling the offensive line via the 2024 NFL Draft.

“The Steelers entered the draft with one thing on their mind: bolstering the offensive line,” Ross wrote. “After selecting offensive tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round, Pittsburgh doubled down with its next selection by taking Zach Frazer, a brawler who embodies everything the Steelers are about. His experience and toughness allow him to step in immediately as the anchor for an overhaled unit and its new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.”

Ross isn’t the only one who thinks that Frazier embodies what it means to be a Steelers offensive lineman. Frazier himself thinks the same based on his comments in an interview with Missi Matthews of Steelers.com. He’s shown a physical edge on the football field while demonstrating true toughness.

Frazier’s college career ended with a broken leg against the Baylor Bears in 2023. Rather than being carted off the field, however, he hopped his way off it. The Mountaineers did not have a timeout. So he took matters into his own hands to get off the field. The presence of mind combined with the toughness is not something you see every day.

While most of us expect to see players like Fautanu, WR Roman Wilson, and LB Payton Wilson fairly regularly in 2024, none of them have the same level of opportunity as Frazier. Barring something unforeseen, it’s hard to believe Frazier won’t be starting Week 1. He has everything that the Steelers want in a center and his path to starting is clearer than for any other rookie in the draft class.