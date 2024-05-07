CBS Sports Gives Steelers’ Draft Top Billing: ‘Likely Walked Away With At Least 5 Starters’

It’s been a week-and-a-half since the 2024 NFL Draft, and analysts still can’t stop praising the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft class.

In an article for CBS Sports, draft analyst Josh Edwards listed the Steelers as the team with the most success during the 2024 NFL Draft. He believes they picked at least five starters out of their seven draft selections.

“Chicago may have had the most impactful draft with quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze, but for the second consecutive year, I thought the Steelers did really well on a grander scale,” Edwards wrote. “They likely walked away with at least five starters, including three on the offensive line. They have two bigger running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and signed quarterback Russell Wilson. They are built to run the ball downhill and then strategically target George Pickens on downfield attempts.”

After one of the busiest off-seasons in recent Steelers history, Omar Khan continued to work his magic with an exceptional draft. He shored up nearly all the positional weaknesses that the team faced while also snagging multiple players who slid farther than where they were projected to be picked. The Steelers prioritized offense, particularly offensive line, to build a strong foundation around newly acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as well as the dynamic running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Edwards referenced the Steelers walking away from the draft with five future starters, likely referring to Troy Fautanu, who’s expected to start at tackle, Zach Frazier at center, Roman Wilson at slot receiver, Payton Wilson at inside linebacker, and Mason McCormick at guard. Fautanu and Frazier should start Week 1 next season, and unless the Steelers add another receiver, Roman Wilson could also find himself in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, mid-rounders Payton Wilson and McCormick should be in the rotation at their respective positions early in the season, with the opportunity to earn a starting job down the road.

Many analysts believe that Payton Wilson will be just a one-contract player due to his injury history, but that isn’t stopping them from saying that he was a steal at Pick 98 amd ready to make a huge impact. McCormick on the other hand should provide lots of value as a fourth-round pick with the experience and athleticism necessary for a starting guard in the NFL.

Any draft class that produces five or more starters is an absolute smash hit. It’s hard to gauge the success of a draft class until five or 10 years down the road, but if the Steelers grabbed five players who end up being multi-year starters, then this draft should go down as one of the best in the last few decades. Khan should be credited for placing the Steelers in a spot where they drafted at all their positional needs, while also taking risks on high upside players like Payton Wilson, who could take the league by storm.