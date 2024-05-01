Draft Analyst Thinks ‘Relentless’ LB Payton Wilson Will Pay Off For Steelers, Even On One Contract

It is more or less a consensus opinion when you look at the biggest “draft steals” following the 2024 NFL Draft – the Steelers got a huge bargain when they selected NC State LB Payton Wilson in the third round. Viewed by many as a first-round talent, he slid all the way to the end of the third round as a result of some medical concerns that reportedly had 22 teams viewing him as a one-contract player.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Wilson is a “steal” regardless of his medicals.

“I think Payton Wilson will be a huge steal for them,” Feldman said in a clip posted on YouTube by NFL on ESPN. “He’s blazing fast, he’s really instinctive, and he’s ultra tough. And he is relentless. I get it, I don’t know if there’s an ACL in one of his knees. If he can make it through one contract, get him for that length of time, I think he will pay off for any NFL team.”

Somewhat lost in the shuffle of these reports surrounding Wilson’s medicals is the fact that he was extremely healthy and productive for the past two seasons at NC State. He won both the Bednarik and Butkus awards in 2023, which are given to the best defensive player and best linebacker in college football respectively.

Our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander, a surgeon by trade, wrote an entrance physical on Wilson and concluded that he has a clean bill of health at this time. She noted that the risk of reinjury is not significant based on the procedures he has had throughout high school and college.

Wilson had 138 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown in 2023. That would not be possible if there was an immediate medical concern holding him back. Not to mention he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and jumped a 34 1/2-inch vertical at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

I think Feldman’s choice of the word “relentless” is fitting. At the Senior Bowl, Wilson told me a little bit about that mentality.

“I wanna make every play,” Wilson said. “If we play 90 snaps, I wanna make 90 tackles and I’m not coming off the field.”

His defensive coordinator at NC State recently appeared on 93.7 The Fan, and said if he was an NFL decision maker and he wanted to build his defense around one player, he would choose Wilson. He simply couldn’t believe Wilson was available that late in the draft. At pick No. 98, the potential reward is so much higher than the risk involved.