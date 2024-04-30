Solak: Steelers A Shining Example Of ‘The Right Way To Draft’

It certainly wasn’t a flashy draft class for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it was a much-needed one for a team that continues to work back to its identity as a team.

The Steelers beefed up the trenches in a major way, drafting three offensive linemen in the first five selections, doing something that hadn’t been done since 1976. They also added some physicality at the receiver and defensive back positions while taking a flyer on an elite athlete at linebacker.

Based on the way the Steelers want to play on both sides of the football, especially offensively under new coordinator Arthur Smith, the draft fit them perfectly.

In fact, The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak, during an appearance on The Ringer NFL Show, stated that the draft was great for the Steelers right now, and for the future, regardless of what happens at the quarterback position or even head coach position in the future.

“It’s going to work for whatever the Steelers look like in two or three years, and it has specific appeal. It works for the Steelers right now,” Solak said of the Steelers’ draft class and overall emphasis on the trenches. “And so I think it’s such a good example of the right way to draft, right? Where you wanna get a short-term benefit, but still retain a long-term view in the room. This is really, really good stuff on that offensive line investment.”

Again, the emphasis on the offensive line in the draft might not be everyone’s cup of tea for the Steelers. But it was undoubtedly necessary, addressing the trenches to help the Steelers play a certain way schematically and stylistically.

The Steelers added some real “ass kickers” who fit what Smith wants up front, allowing them to fully lean into his scheme with a ground-and-pound approach, aiming to “roll” people like head coach Mike Tomlin said after the draft.

By reshaping the offensive line and adding at least two potential long-term starters, the Steelers have set up a strong infrastructure, regardless of what the future looks like, whether that’s at quarterback, offensive coordinator, or barring some drastic change, head coach.

Having that high-end offensive line with key foundational pieces in place is key for the Steelers. It’s not a flashy roster-building style, but it sure has worked well for the Steelers the last two years with Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Broderick Jones building a solid foundation for the Black and Gold in the trenches.