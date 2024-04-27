Pat Meyer Believes Steelers’ Rookie O-Linemen Are Ass Kickers

To say the Pittsburgh Steelers are focusing on improving their offensive line would be an understatement. Through four rounds and five picks, the team has drafted three offensive linemen at all three spots. Washington OT Troy Fautanu in the first round, West Virginia C Zach Frazier in the second, and South Dakota State OG Mason McCormick in the fourth.

As pointed out by Jeremy Fowler, with a quality draft of the weird, it’s the first time Pittsburgh used three of its first five picks on the offensive line since 1976, a class that included Ray Pinney, a Washington grad just like Fautanu.

While all three are different in position and some substance, offensive line coach Pat Meyer believes they share a common thread.

“Just their attitude and their play style,” Meyer told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “I don’t wanna say they’re not pretty players, all that. It’s just all three of them have those qualities that you really like here, especially at the Steelers. You talk about guys that are tough, that love ball that, are just fanatics about it. All three all of those guys have those kinds of traits.”

Later asked if it was fair to call the Steelers’ “ass kickers,” Meyer (unsure if he should curse or not) agreed with the sentiment.

“I would say yes. I mean, that’s that common, like I said, the three things that these guys have is these guys are tenacious. They play the game, quote unquote, the right way. The love of the game. All three of them truly have that love of the game and the passion for the game. And they want to get going right away. And that’s obviously exciting for me as their position coach to work with them.”

Since Omar Khan took over Steelers drafts last season, Pittsburgh has invested heavier in offensive line than any other position group. The team traded up for Broderick Jones last season, took Spencer Anderson in the seventh round, and has spent the bulk of this draft focusing on the big guys up front. Under Kevin Colbert, it was uncommon to see the team draft offensive linemen early. Under Khan, it’s become routine.

The Steelers heavily scouted offensive line during the pre-draft cycle, bringing in several first-round tackles and all three of the top centers. All three of the Steelers’ o-line picks, including McCormick, were brought to the team facility ahead of the draft. All with the goal of building a stout offensive line to support their running game, still the bread and butter of the team, and protecting the oft-sacked Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Fautanu and Frazier should have the chance to help right away while McCormick will provide key depth.