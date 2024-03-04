2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Charlotte EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Charlotte EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma.

#0 EYABI OKIE-ANOMA, EDGE, CHARLOTTE — 6044, 260 pounds (Gr. SENIOR)

Event Name

-2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Eyabi Okie-Anoma 6044, 260 9 1/2″ 33 1/2″ 79 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

The Good

-Great size for the position; long, muscular build that is ideal for an EDGE player

-Plays with a tremendous motor that runs hot consistently; runs down plays from backside often

-Sound run defender who plays with good leverage and has good eyes to find football

-Quick-twitch athlete who explodes laterally well and is very effective on twists and stunts

-Converts speed to power in a flash; really good pop in his hands at point of attack

-Technically sound when stacking and shedding; has good initial punch to win

-Flashed quick get-off to win around the edge as a rusher with speed

-High-pedigree recruit who has impressive physical tools and traits

The Bad

-Needs to develop hand usage more as a pass rusher; has it as a run defender but hasn’t honed in as pass rusher

-Struggles to truly bend and dip around the edge consistently; appears stiff at times

-Never showed a counter in his initial pass-rush plan; relied on effort to win after initial move stalled

-Has to develop a true pass-rush plan; never really set up offensive linemen throughout games

-Mostly a situational pass rusher early in his career; must show he can handle full-time role

-Five different colleges in five years a red flag; must answer for situations

Bio

-Played at five different colleges during his time, including Charlotte, Michigan, Alabama, Houston and UT-Martin.

-Five-star recruit and top-10 player nationally coming out of high school before committing to Alabama. Named to SEC All-Freshman team in 2018, did not play in 2019. Was dismissed from Alabama after 2018, landed at Houston and then was dismissed from Houston.

-Sat out 2020 season due to transfer rules and spent 2021 season at UT-Martin. Was named All-Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2021, helping lead UT-Martin to OVC title while recording 36 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

-Transferred to Michigan for 2022 season, played in all 15 games with two starts for Wolverines. Recorded 18 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks at Michigan.

-Followed coach Biff Poggi to Charlotte for 2023 season and was named a second-team All-American Athletic Conference

-Voted a team captain at Charlotte for 2023 season

-In lone season with 49ers recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks

-Named is pronounced YAH-bee Oak-ear-Uh-gnome-ah

-Will turn 25 in June, native of Baltimore

Tape Breakdown

The rare five schools in five seasons guy in college, Charlotte EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma certainly has an interesting path to the NFL as detailed above.

Though he had just 5.5 sacks last season, he was a real force for the 49ers, one whom opposing offenses had to scheme to run away from and throw the ball quickly to try and negate.

Fortunately for Okie-Anoma, he played with a tremendously high motor, which showed up on tape, putting him back on the NFL draft radar. Then, he went to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and had a great week, showing off his physical traits as an athletic specimen off the edge.

While he’s more well-known as a pass rusher, Okie-Anoma plays incredibly hard against the run, chasing down plays from the backside quite often.

Against Navy last season, Okie-Anoma showed off his motor, tracking down an option from the backside for a huge tackle for loss. When he opens it up, he can really run. Tremendous athlete in space.

It’s not just chasing backside against the run, either. Okie-Anoma shows great effort throughout his tape, making plays from the far hash downfield. He set the tone from a work ethic standpoint for Charlotte, at least on tape.

Remarkable job here running down the quick screen from the far hash to the other side of the field, laying a huge hit in the process against Florida.

Run to the football. That’s a big coaching point that coaches at all levels want to see. Okie-Anoma personifies that.

This clip against Florida sums that up perfectly. Great effort.

Though he’s known more for his pass-rush prowess, I was continually intrigued by the tape Okie-Anoma had at Charlotte against the run.

He’s not the most powerful player at the point of attack, but he showed the ability to shoot gaps, slip blocks and make plays against the run. That will help him at the next level as he continues to add play strength.

Impressive lateral explosive here to cross the lineman’s face and get into the backfield for an easy TFL.

One thing I really liked on tape against the run was how he squeezed down and delivered a blow to pulling linemen and tight ends while setting the edge.

Here, he stuns the Florida tight end at the point of attack, knocking him backwards in the hole, mucking up the trap play. Then, he has the wherewithal to bounce off the block and find the football, getting in on the tackle.

As a pass rusher, he needs to work on using his hands a bit better. At times at Charlotte, he could just race around the end, dip and turn the corner for a sack. But when he played high-level talent like against Florida, he struggled in hand-to-hand combat off the edge.

The tools are certainly there though; it’s just about developing his hands a bit better.

He wins here with an initial swipe, keeping himself clean and then wins around the end with a good rip underneath, turning the corner and getting a sack and forced fumble in the process.

The tools are all there with Okie-Anoma, like I said.

He just has to land in a good situation where he can be a rotational piece early under good coaching. Though he’s on the older side, a year or two of additional development could do wonders for him.

Conclusion

Eyabi Okie-Anoma caught my eye in Dallas at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and his 2023 tape at Charlotte didn’t disappoint. He has great size and overall physical traits at the EDGE position. With his pedigree as an elite-level recruit coming out of high school, teams are going to want to get their hands on him. However, he has to answer for being dismissed from Alabama and Houston and bouncing around so much in college. Add the fact that he’ll be 25 as a rookie, and it’s a bit concerning. But his size and physical traits, coupled with his tape, are very enticing. He feels like an early Day 3 guy who will have a solid career in the NFL as, at the very least, a rotational pass rusher.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 — Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: Maryland (2023), Florida (2023), Navy (2023), Tulsa (2023), Memphis (2023), South Florida (2023), Colorado State (2022)