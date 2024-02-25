2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

#35 TOMMY EICHENBERG, LB, OHIO STATE — 6023, 236 Lbs. (Gr. SENIOR)

Event Name

-2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tommy Eichenberg 6023, 236 9 1/4″ 31 3/4″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

-Physical, downhill linebacker who is a sure tackler against the run

-Shows consistent ability to stack, shed, and find the football against the run

-Smart, instinctive linebacker with a nose for the ball; able to process and attack quickly

-Great communicator, always signaling to teammates and getting defensive linemen aligned properly pre-snap

-Finds a way to consistently stay square to the ball carrier, rarely out of position when making a play on the ball

-Thick, well-built frame for the position; thick neck gives off the lock of a true old-school linebacker

-NFL bloodlines with his brother, Liam, an offensive lineman with the Dolphins

-Plays with an intense, high motor that never stops

The Bad

-Limited athletically, especially in space

-Doesn’t the foot speed or the explosiveness to have that sideline-to-sideline range

-Very stiff, looks uncomfortable in man coverage; better equipped to play zone and keep things in front of him

-Not that most physical, powerful linebacker at the tackle point; more drag down rather than big pop

-On the older side as a prospect after surprisingly returning for a fifth year to Ohio State

-Needs to add a bit more strength to his lower body to help him with play strength at the NFL level

Bio

-Two-time captain for Ohio State

-Three-year starter for Ohio State who played in 41 career games with 27 starts, finished career with 258 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, six passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

-Named the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2023

-Named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023 for the Buckeyes

-Younger brother of Miami Dolphins’ offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg

-Former 4-star recruit and a top 10 prospect coming out of St. Ignatius in Ohio.

Tape Breakdown

An old-school linebacker with plenty of hardware to his name, Tommy Eichenberg entered the 2023 season at Ohio State considered one of the best linebackers in college football.

Though he didn’t exactly live up to that hype from the 2022 season after recording 111 tackles and spurning the NFL to return to Ohio State to chase a national title, Eichenberg still had a solid season for the Buckeyes and has a future in the NFL as a true, old-school, two-down inside linebacker at the very least.

While he has some issues in coverage and can safely be considered a liability in coverage, he is arguably the best attacking downhill linebacker in the draft, one that plays with great physicality, reading plays quickly, processing and finding the football with his eyes, consistently finding himself around the football.

His thick frame allows him to thrive in the box, throwing his body around against bigger offensive linemen yet still finding a way to get a hat to the ball carrier. Though he’s a physical linebacker who takes on and sheds blockers well, he is also quick enough and has a high football IQ to search for openings and knife through to make plays.

He’s at his best when attacking downhill, which showed over his five-year career at Ohio State. When turned loose as a run blitzer, Eichenberg can shoot home and make plays at and behind the line of scrimmage.

In his career at Ohio State, Eichenberg had 20.5 tackles for loss, including a career-high 11.5 in 2022, when he was truly allowed to attack downhill without much coverage responsibilities. That changed a bit in 2023, which allowed fellow linebacker Steele Chambers to be more of that downhill attacker, but there’s a clear role there at the next level for Eichenberg in a system that allows him to come downhill, play physical and live in the box playing the run.

Where he struggles in coverage when asked to do it is in man. He doesn’t have the foot speed or the quick change of direction to stick with receivers, tight ends, and running backs in coverage. He can be classified as an average sideline-to-sideline linebacker whose range is limited in that aspect, even though he has flashed sideline-to-sideline ability at times in the college game.

Conclusion

Ten or 15 years ago, Eichenberg would be in the discussion for a first-round pick at the linebacker position due to his ability to attack downhill and make plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. But the game has changed, and the responsibility and style needed at the inside linebacker position doesn’t fit what Eichenberg brings to the table.

He can certainly handle a true two-down linebacker role in the NFL due to his ability against the run and his tendency to stack and shed blockers, shoot gaps, and find the football. He’s a great leader, too, one who was consistently praised for his leadership and communication abilities at Ohio State. But outside of that two-down skillset, he will likely have to come off the field in sub-package football due to his struggles in coverage. He can be a strong special teams piece for whichever team takes a shot on him, too, but his ceiling at the position is limited.

Projection: Day 3 (5th-6th Round)

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: Michigan (2023), Penn State (2023), Missouri (2023), Rutgers (2023), Notre Dame (2023)