2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

Jared Verse

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Florida State EDGE Jared Verse.

#5 Jared Verse/EDGE Florida State – 6035, 260 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jared Verse 6035/260 9 3/4″ 32 3/4″ 79 3/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Brings insane power profile; speed-to-power convertor extraordinaire
– Outstanding explosiveness and closing speed
– Slippery rusher; great job getting off blocks
– Has ability to win outside track with power or with inside counters
– Impact run defender; nice combination of natural power, range and effort
– Plays with a tremendous motor
– High upside as a pass rusher; still scratching the surface
– Maintains good pad level; consistently wins the leverage battle

THE BAD

– Has had nagging injuries over last two years
– Game-to-game consistency needs to be better
– Limited bend to win the corner with flexibility
– Plays too straight down offensive linemen at times; gets stuck without a clear plan
– Ability to redirect in space is just average
– Needs to play with better pre-snap plan of attack

BIO

– Born Nov. 4, 2000 (23 years old)
– Started 22 games at Florida State after transferring there in 2022
– Recorded 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks as a Seminole
– Played in 15 games during his Albany career; recorded 74 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks
– Redshirted in 2019
– Attended Central Columbia in Berwick, Pa.
– Also competed in track and field and basketball while in high school
– Born in Dayton, Ohio 

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Edge players are automatically going to be judged by their impact as a pass rusher. Verse brings a lot to the table in that department, having the talent to win in a multitude of ways. He is a power rusher by trade but in order to profile that way, you need to have some ability to threaten the outside track. Verse boasts impressive explosiveness out of his stance. At the top of the track, he has the linear pop to threaten. With good hand usage, Verse is able to win the edge and eventually finish the sack with a great motor in pursuit.

In the end, Verse’s game is built off power. Once the outside shoulder is threatened, he is able to stick his foot in the ground and go through offensive tackles. Verse can be flat-out overwhelming as a power rusher.

To round out his pass-rush impact, Verse also has shown the ability to hit inside counters for a changeup. That makes him almost impossible to stop. For offensive tackles oversetting against him, they leave themselves vulnerable to an easy inside track for pressure.

There are a ton of examples of Verse winning the inside track. Once he declares, offensive tackles can have a hard time working against his explosiveness and natural power. This is another win off that combination of traits and pure effort.

While Verse does the majority of his work off the edge, Florida State did ask him to reduce down to a three technique at times, especially near the goal line. As a sub-package rusher, Verse does offer some upside as an inside pass rusher. Interior offensive linemen would have a very difficult time against him inside.

For as good as Verse is as a pass rusher, he has just as much upside as a run defender. He is an incredibly slippery defensive end who is hard to sustain blocks against. Verse’s combination of pad level, natural leverage, strong hands and twitch make him a tough guy to contain. He ends up making a huge play for a tackle for loss on this particular rep.

Verse’s first step off the line is dynamite. He covers a ton of ground in a hurry and really puts offensive lineman into conflict. That includes this play where a poor tight end is asked to block back on him. Verse easily clears him and makes big penetration on the touch pass. His explosiveness blew up the play before it even got started.

For whatever reason, Verse can be inconsistent from a game-to-game perspective. There are some games where he is absolutely dominant and others where he doesn’t seem to have near the impact. Still a younger player, Verse will need to tap into his best game more often. When he does, he is arguably one of the five to seven best overall players in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

CONCLUSION

Verse got off to a slow start, which has somehow caused him to go under the radar a bit. When he’s on, which he certainly was down the stretch of the 2023 season, Verse is an impressive power rusher who boasts an impressive combination of explosiveness and closing speed. He has all the tools to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler with outstanding impact in both the run and pass game.

Projection: Day 1
Depot Draft Grade: 9.1 – Pro Bow Talent/Day 1 Starter (1st Round)
Games Watched: vs Florida (2023), vs Louisville (2023), vs LSU (2023), vs LSU (2022)

