2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Florida WR Javon Baker

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Central Florida wide receiver Javon Baker.

#1 JAVON BAKER, WR, CENTRAL FLORIDA (SR) — 6013, 208 lbs.

Senior Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Javon Baker 6013/208 9 5/8″ 31 5/8″ 78″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good body and hand size

— Can play outside or in the slot

— Solid release and acceleration off the line of scrimmage

— Creates space with physicality, hip drop, and subtle route manipulation

— Good hand and adjusting around his frame

— Tracks the deep ball well

— Can high point the ball and has very good body control

— Potential to be a good blocker

The Bad

— Has build-up speed; may not separate from NFL DBs

— Rounds off at the breakpoint rather than exploding out of the break

— Unnecessary little hop when body catching

— Physical defender could lean on him to take him out of bounds

— Execution in scramble drill to get open can improve

— Lacks elusiveness to make defenders miss

— Positioning as a blocker is marginal

— No experience as a return man in college

Bio

— Career: 117 receptions, 2,051 yards, 13 TDs, 17.5 YPR

— 2023: 52 receptions, 1,139 yards, 7 TD’s, 21.9 YPR

— 46 games, 25 starts

— Began career at Alabama

— First team All-Big 12 (2023: Coaches, College Football Network, Phil Steele)

— Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-American (2023)

— Senior Bowl Invitee

— Led Big 12 in receiving yards; Led conference, second in nation in yards per reception

— Majoring in integrative general studies in the College of Undergraduate Studies

— Fifth fastest speed overall, second-fastest WR at Senior Bowl (20.99 mph)

Tape Breakdown

Javon Baker is a receiver with good size, adequate arm length, and good hand size. He played outside and in the slot, with the vast majority of his play coming on the left side of the formation. His route tree saw work on all three levels.

Off the line of scrimmage, he has solid acceleration versus Off coverage and solid short-area quickness and hand usage with a defender in Press coverage. To create separation, he uses manipulation and physicality. Pressing outside to create room inside, hip drops and subtle pushes at the catch point give him space. Against Zone coverage, he has a good understanding of spacing and where to settle.

Pressing to the outside, a jab step inside, or a good hip drop are all ways he created space.

His hands are good, plucking the ball smoothly, and he is able to adjust all around his frame when stationary or on the move. He tracks the ball well over his shoulder and adjusts to the ball well with very good body control. In contested catches, he was effective and high points the ball well. After the catch, he is solid at creating yards when he has space and can break a tackle.

His body control, hands, and subtle push to create space allow him to make plays downfield.

As a blocker, he is willing to make the effort to help teammates, especially downfield. When in a good position, he can hold off defensive backs in the run game. He has the potential to be a better blocker with improvement in technique.

Love the hustle here and his decision to just get in the way than risk a block in the back.

On his intermediate in and out-breaking routes, he rounded his path rather than exploding out of breaks. On some throws, he will use a little unnecessary hop to body catch rather than using his hands. Defenders were able to lean on him on deep routes to force him out of bounds. In the scramble drill, he was adequate when working to find an open area to help his quarterback. After the catch, he lacks elusiveness to make defenders miss. His positioning when run blocking needs to improve to get between the defender and the ball. He was not used as a return man in college.

Here is an example of him hopping. It may be a minor thing, but it could show some distrust in his hands or limit yards after the catch.

Conclusion

Overall, Baker has good size and athleticism. He has build-up speed, can create separation best with physicality, and has good hands. He tracks the ball well, can win the jump ball, and can take it the distance with room to run.

Areas to improve include fine-tuning his route running on in and out-breaking routes, getting stronger to handle physical DBs in the routes, and becoming more explosive out of the break. Creating after the catch, finding open space in the scramble drill, and improving his blocking will benefit him going forward.

There was improvement from Baker later in the season, especially on the short and intermediate levels. His speed is good, but he may have trouble separating against NFL defensive backs. He is intriguing and there is potential in his game, but he didn’t stand out in any part of his game.

As a receiver, his best role would be as a Z receiver who can operate out of the slot as well. He can be a team’s fourth receiver but will need to prove capable of covering on special teams without experience as a return man.

For a player comp, I will go with Josh Malone drafted out of Tennessee in 2017. Comparable size with skillful hands and potential as a route runner with build-up speed.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Kansas, At Oklahoma, Vs Oklahoma State, At Texas Tech, Vs Georgia Tech