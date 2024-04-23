2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma DL Jonah Laulu

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu.

#8 JONAH LAULU, DL, OKLAHOMA (rSR) — 6051, 292 lbs.

Pro Day

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jonah Laulu 6051/292 9 3/4″ 33 1/2″ 78 7/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.98 1.71 7.57 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’10” 36″ 24

*Pro Day Measurements

The Good

— Good height and weight/solid length

— Frame to add muscle

— Good athleticism and explosion numbers

— Solid snap quickness/good pad level

— High motor and chances all over the field

— Versatility along the defensive line

— Potential to play in multiple schemes

— Good agility and change of direction

The Bad

— Low production after transfer

— Play strength is adequate

— Underdeveloped pass rush plan

— Gets over his toes, throwing off his balance

— Hand usage rushing the passer is inconsistent

— Timing to shed blocks is adequate

— Aggressiveness is below average

— Usage as a looper on stunts was ineffective

Bio

— Career: 102 tackles, 52 solo, 27.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 PBU

— 2023: 11 tackles, 4 solo, 3 TFL, 1 sack

— 66 games, 24 starts

— 2023 Academic All-Big Ten First team

— Began career at University of Hawaii

— Graduated with an Arts and Sciences Planned Program degree and is pursuing a master’s in business analytics

— In high school, also lettered in basketball and track

Tape Breakdown

In the unending search for a defensive lineman who fits what the Steelers look for, I bring you Oklahoma’s Jonah Laulu. He has good height and weight with solid length and put up some good explosion numbers, including a 36-inch vertical. For the Sooners, he was a rotational player who also came in on true passing downs and aligned from the nose guard out to the 5-technique.

Against the pass, he has solid snap quickness and fires out with good pad level and solid hand placement. He has solid up-field burst and quickness to get across the face of blockers. His feet are always moving, and he displays a good motor to chase after the quarterback. He was solid as a penetrator on twists to open up space for other rushers. In his pass rush plan, he will use a swim, club, spin, stab, and bull rush, with the most success with the swim and club. On screens, he has good awareness to recognize, halt his rush, and chase the ball. He also has some experience dropping into Zone coverage on some blitz packages.

The sack production wasn’t there but he did provide pressure.

Here, he does get the sack.

Against the run, he again plays with good pad level, leverage, and hand placement. He displayed the ability to stack blockers and occasionally reset the line of scrimmage. Solid quickness allows him to shoot into gaps and disrupt blocking schemes. His change of direction and lateral quickness are good, and he pursues wherever the ball goes. Overall, he is a solid tackler with good hit power.

The motor is always running, and the effort is consistent.

When firing out at the snap, he gets out over his toes, getting off balance. When rushing the passer, his hand usage is inconsistent with regard to chops and swipes, and he doesn’t counter well when the first move doesn’t work. Power rushes didn’t have a lot of success due to adequate play strength, and as the looper on stunts, he showed adequate quickness and bend. Frankly, they looped him a lot, especially later in the season, without much success.

On this rush, he starts with a club, but once he engages with the left guard, he does not use his hands or counters.

Defending the run, he displayed adequate play strength and balance. His timing and effort to shed blocks were adequate. Aggressive bursts got him off balance, brought his head down, and caused him to lose sight of the ball.

Here, he fires out with his head down and loses sight of the ball.

Conclusion

Overall, Laulu has good athleticism, height, and weight with solid length. He has versatility, aligning in multiple spots on the defensive line. As a pass rusher, he has good quickness, pad level, and initial hand placement. He has a good motor and chases the ball well. He will use a variety of pass-rush moves and is solid as the penetrator on stunts. Against the run, he plays with good pad level and leverage and has good lateral quickness and change of direction. He has the potential to be a two-gap defender and has solid shooting gaps.

Areas to improve include adding play strength, improving his balance by keeping his legs under him, and being more consistent with hand usage. Shedding blocks more efficiently and keeping sight of the ball will help in the run game.

His production while in Hawaii was better than in Oklahoma, but his athleticism is what is to like here. He has the frame to add more muscle, and that should help his game overall. His pass-rush plan is unrefined but has potential. With added weight, he profiles as a player who would fit in the 3-tech to 5-tech alignments in odd or even fronts.

As a player comp, I’ll give you Chad Thomas drafted by the Browns in 2018. Both had athleticism, size, and ability to play in multiple fronts coming out. Underdeveloped hand usage, room to add muscle, and lack of production were also similarities.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – End of Roster Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs SMU, At Tulsa, At Cincinnati, At Oklahoma State, Vs West Virginia