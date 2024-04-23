2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma DL Jonah Laulu

Posted on
Jonah Laulu

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu.

#8 JONAH LAULU, DL, OKLAHOMA (rSR) — 6051, 292 lbs.

Pro Day

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jonah Laulu 6051/292 9 3/4″ 33 1/2″ 78 7/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.98 1.71 7.57
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’10” 36″ 24

*Pro Day Measurements

The Good

— Good height and weight/solid length
— Frame to add muscle
— Good athleticism and explosion numbers
— Solid snap quickness/good pad level
— High motor and chances all over the field
— Versatility along the defensive line
— Potential to play in multiple schemes
— Good agility and change of direction

The Bad

— Low production after transfer
— Play strength is adequate
— Underdeveloped pass rush plan
— Gets over his toes, throwing off his balance
— Hand usage rushing the passer is inconsistent
— Timing to shed blocks is adequate
— Aggressiveness is below average
— Usage as a looper on stunts was ineffective

Bio

— Career: 102 tackles, 52 solo, 27.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 PBU
— 2023: 11 tackles, 4 solo, 3 TFL, 1 sack
— 66 games, 24 starts
— 2023 Academic All-Big Ten First team
— Began career at University of Hawaii
— Graduated with an Arts and Sciences Planned Program degree and is pursuing a master’s in business analytics
— In high school, also lettered in basketball and track

Tape Breakdown

In the unending search for a defensive lineman who fits what the Steelers look for, I bring you Oklahoma’s Jonah Laulu. He has good height and weight with solid length and put up some good explosion numbers, including a 36-inch vertical. For the Sooners, he was a rotational player who also came in on true passing downs and aligned from the nose guard out to the 5-technique.

Against the pass, he has solid snap quickness and fires out with good pad level and solid hand placement. He has solid up-field burst and quickness to get across the face of blockers. His feet are always moving, and he displays a good motor to chase after the quarterback. He was solid as a penetrator on twists to open up space for other rushers. In his pass rush plan, he will use a swim, club, spin, stab, and bull rush, with the most success with the swim and club. On screens, he has good awareness to recognize, halt his rush, and chase the ball. He also has some experience dropping into Zone coverage on some blitz packages.

The sack production wasn’t there but he did provide pressure.

Here, he does get the sack.

Against the run, he again plays with good pad level, leverage, and hand placement. He displayed the ability to stack blockers and occasionally reset the line of scrimmage. Solid quickness allows him to shoot into gaps and disrupt blocking schemes. His change of direction and lateral quickness are good, and he pursues wherever the ball goes. Overall, he is a solid tackler with good hit power.

The motor is always running, and the effort is consistent.

When firing out at the snap, he gets out over his toes, getting off balance. When rushing the passer, his hand usage is inconsistent with regard to chops and swipes, and he doesn’t counter well when the first move doesn’t work. Power rushes didn’t have a lot of success due to adequate play strength, and as the looper on stunts, he showed adequate quickness and bend. Frankly, they looped him a lot, especially later in the season, without much success.

On this rush, he starts with a club, but once he engages with the left guard, he does not use his hands or counters.

Defending the run, he displayed adequate play strength and balance. His timing and effort to shed blocks were adequate. Aggressive bursts got him off balance, brought his head down, and caused him to lose sight of the ball.

Here, he fires out with his head down and loses sight of the ball.

Conclusion

Overall, Laulu has good athleticism, height, and weight with solid length. He has versatility, aligning in multiple spots on the defensive line. As a pass rusher, he has good quickness, pad level, and initial hand placement. He has a good motor and chases the ball well. He will use a variety of pass-rush moves and is solid as the penetrator on stunts. Against the run, he plays with good pad level and leverage and has good lateral quickness and change of direction. He has the potential to be a two-gap defender and has solid shooting gaps.

Areas to improve include adding play strength, improving his balance by keeping his legs under him, and being more consistent with hand usage. Shedding blocks more efficiently and keeping sight of the ball will help in the run game.

His production while in Hawaii was better than in Oklahoma, but his athleticism is what is to like here. He has the frame to add more muscle, and that should help his game overall. His pass-rush plan is unrefined but has potential. With added weight, he profiles as a player who would fit in the 3-tech to 5-tech alignments in odd or even fronts.

As a player comp, I’ll give you Chad Thomas drafted by the Browns in 2018. Both had athleticism, size, and ability to play in multiple fronts coming out. Underdeveloped hand usage, room to add muscle, and lack of production were also similarities.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – End of Roster Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)
Games Watched: 2023 – Vs SMU, At Tulsa, At Cincinnati, At Oklahoma State, Vs West Virginia

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
RB Bucky Irving OL Delmar Glaze RB Isaac Guerendo S Andre Sam
DL Myles Cole LB Omar Speights OL LaDarius Henderson OL Brandon Coleman
CB Kamal Hadden LB Maema Njongmeta OG Trevor Keegan CB Willie Drew
QB Taulia Tagovailoa  CB Jarrian Jones EDGE Jalyx Hunt WR Jadon Janke
WR Dev Holmes CB Nehemiah Pritchett WR Jalen Coker TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
WR Ryan Flournoy DB Mikey Victor CB Myles Harden LB Ty’Ron Hopper
WR Kyle Sheets EDGE Sundiata Anderson LB Andre White Jr. WR Bub Means
TE Dallin Holker OL Steven Jones WR Hayden Hatten S PJ Jules
WR Jordan Whittington RB Marcus Fulcher  OT Josiah Ezirim RB Jaden Shirden
WR Cole Burgess S Derek Slywka WR Casey Washington OL Trente Jones
LB Kalen DeLoach LS Joe Shimko EDGE Jalen Green OT Frank Crum
FB Braden Cassity CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. OG C.J. Hanson DL Jordan Jefferson
DB Ryan Watts RB Kimani Vidal WR Jaxon Janke DL Tyler Davis
LB JD Bertrand CB Deantre Prince DL Marcus Harris OL Sataoa Laumea
CB Isaiah Johnson S Daijahn Anthony EDGE Eric Watts S Kenny Logan Jr.
RB Jase McClellan CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers RB Blake Watson OG Isaiah Adams
WR Jha’Quan Jackson S Omar Brown C Dylan McMahon EDGE Braiden McGregor
CB Dwight McGlothern K Joshua Karty C Jacob Monk LB Easton Gibbs
EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Grayson Murphy WR Anthony Gould RB Miyan Williams
DB Al Blades Jr. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. S Evan Williams OL KT Leveston 
CB Te’Cory Couch DE Nelson Ceasar CB Tavion McCarthy C Nick Gargiulo
WR Xavier Weaver QB Tanner Mordecai  ILB Michael Barrett DL Zion Logue
OG Layden Robinson QB John Rhys Plumlee ILB Joe Andreessen
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top