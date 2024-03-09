2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TCU TE Jared Wiley

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on TCU TE Jared Wiley.

#19 Jared Wiley/TCU Tight End – 6061 249 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jared Wiley 6061/249 9 1/2″ 33 1/4″ 79 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.62 1.62 N/A 7.19 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’10” 37 N/A

THE GOOD

– Possesses outstanding frame with great length; huge catch radius

– Explosive linear athlete with good straight-line speed

– Possesses after-catch ability

– Alignment versatility: has lined up everywhere from inline, wing, in the slot, and in the boundary

– Understands how to attack leverage and create separation

– Deceptive at top of routes; doesn’t have major tells as a route runner

– Strong hands catcher; consistently plucks away from his frame

– Shows effort in the run game as a blocker

THE BAD

– Plays high in the run game; loses leverage as a blocker

– Needs to run feet move once engaged with defenders

– Extremely inconsistent from a game-to-game perspective; doesn’t always make his impact felt

– Doesn’t possess much physicality after the catch

– Drifts too much against zone coverage; runs into defenders

BIO

– Born November 2, 2000 (23 years old)

– Started 37 games during his career

– Team captain in 2023

– Ended his career with 90 receptions for 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns

– Finished the 2023 season with 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns

– Attended Temple High School in Temple, Texas

– Also played baseball at Temple High School

– First Team All-Big 12 in 2023, Honorable Mention in 2022

– Spent three seasons with Texas (2019-21)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Wiley is one of the more interesting pass-catching tight ends in the 2024 NFL Draft class. He began his career at the University of Texas but really began to tap into his overall potential in the last two years with TCU. The first thing that flashes about Wiley’s game is size. He boasts a big frame with outstanding length.

That catch radius allows Wiley to make a ton of plays in the air and in contested catch situations, which is pretty predictable. What catches you off guard is Wiley’s movement skills for that size. He has some underrated talent for making plays after the catch, which is shown on his play. Wiley is at tight end to the top of the screen and releases on the delay. You can see the explosiveness and ease of playing in space, showcasing speed to race to the endzone.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU Had an incredible game against Baylor. Here Wiley is off of the tight end delay, flashing after catch ability and impressive athleticism for a player standing at 6-6 and 253 pounds. pic.twitter.com/Eq8Mw7xj4w — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 29, 2024

On this play, there is a coverage bust by Baylor. Wiley is lined up at tight end to the top of the screen, attacks the seam, and is wide open for the long touchdown. This is an instance where you do get to see the long speed from Wiley. The 4.62-second forty-yard dash he clocked at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine should be no surprise. Wiley can really run.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU Coverage bust by Baylor but you can still see the long speed from Wiley. He can really get moving when he opens up his stride. Really nice linear athlete. pic.twitter.com/fbNEnGi0WK — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 29, 2024



Despite being high cut with limited change of direction, Wiley does have good attention to detail as a route runner. He is in the slot at the bottom of the screen. Wiley is very good at the top of routes, having deceptive movements to create separation out of his breaks. You can see Wiley find space and make himself a very attractive target for a quarterback. There is legitimate upside as an intermediate pass catcher.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU Wiley working from the slot… smooth out of his break, no wasted movement at the top. Easily creates separation for a big catch. There’s legit upside as an intermediate weapon. pic.twitter.com/vHNANTkho9 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 29, 2024

Wiley lines up on this play as a tight end on the bottom of the screen. He is a very smooth player who excels as a seam runner. Wiley quickly finds space and creates a big play. That subtlety at the top of his routes is really nice. He finishes for a big play.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU Really smooth mover for a tight end his size. Here Wiley works the seam for an easy reception. He does a good job playing with deception at the top of routes, and consistently creates nice separation. pic.twitter.com/CxcCCNQu9A — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 29, 2024



As a run blocker, Wiley is a work in progress but plays with outstanding effort. When he has consistent aiming points and frames correctly, Wiley is able to gain extension in the run game. He typically runs his feet on contact and will play to the whistle. With further attention to detail, he does have upside in this department.

Jared Wiley, TE, TCU Doesn’t play with consistent pad level as a blocker but shows tremendous effort in that department. Has active and really nice length to gain extension in the run game. There are tools to work with. pic.twitter.com/uxFnZaHGOW — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 6, 2024

While there is upside as a blocker, Wiley struggles to sustain blocks right now. He plays consistently too high and still needs to add strength to his lower half, which causes his feet to stall on contact too often. Early on, his ability as a blocker should be below average.

As a pass receiver, there are a lot of gifts to work with. His consistency in that department hasn’t been very consistent. Wiley must focus on the finer points like where to sit down against zone, and how to utilize his length to his advantage, to affect the game more consistently. .

CONCLUSION

After beginning his career as an often-forgotten passing game weapon for the University of Texas, Wiley started to really tap into his upside over the last two years in Fort Worth. Boasting an outstanding size and athleticism combination, Wiley is a really intriguing mismatch weapon to develop. While he might not give you a ton in the run game early, his receiving upside is enough to earn a roster spot and develop into a rotational piece in the worst-case scenario.

Projection: Fifth-Sixth Round

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Backup/Special Teamer

Games Watched: vs Baylor (2023), vs Texas (2023), vs Oklahoma (2023), vs BYU (2023)