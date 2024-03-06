2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Boston College OG Christian Mahogany

m now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Boston College iOL Christian Mahogany.

#73 CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY/IOL BOSTON COLLEGE – 6-3, 314 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

East West/Shrine Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Christian Mahogany 6033/314 10 1/2″ 33 1/2″ 81 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.13 1.76 4.53 7.81 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’1″ 32.5 N/A

THE GOOD

– Three full years as a starting guard in an offense that ran multiple concepts

– Got better in every year that he played

– Bone-jarring power when he meets guys to displace and uproot them from their spots

– He is a bouncer on the OL and will throw you out of the club, no matter how big you are

– Athleticism to perform combo and double-team blocks

– Great anchor in pass protection to absorb any power moves

– Able to recover if he’s knocked off balance

– Knows how to seal and widen guys if they try to beat him on the edge

– Really nice footwork laterally and vertically in screens and pulling in the run game

– Strong hands that aren’t easily broken by rush moves

THE BAD

– Can get out over his toes in space when climbing to the second level

– Struggles with post-snap movements of rushers who don’t come right at him initially

– Spatial awareness appears to be disjointed at times, losing defenders in gaps

– Has to show more patience as a pass protector instead of trying to initiate first contact always

– Pad level is not consistent, with him having difficulty this past year bending his knees

– Doesn’t have the best lateral quickness to deal with speed rushers

– Body control when out in space looks sloppy at times

BIO

– Born on 10/11/2000 (23 years old)

– 2,353 snaps total in 3 seasons (1,532 RG, 785 LG, 32 RT) according to PFF

– Started 34 games (23 RG, 11 LG) at Boston College University

– 7 pressures, five penalties, and 0 sacks allowed this past season

– 0.3 percent blown block pass (ranks first in OG class), 1.5 percent blown block rush (ranks seventh in OG class), 0.9 percent total blown block (ranks second in OG class), 2.1 yards before contact (ranks seventh in OG class) according to SIS

– 2023 first-team All-ACC and team captain selection

– 2022 Missed the season due to torn ACL injury during a home workout

– 2021 second-team All-ACC selection

– Rated as a 3-star HS prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports, and ESPN

– No. 3 OG by 247Sports and No. 2 OG by ESPN in the state of New Jersey

– Paramus Catholic HS won the 4A state championship, and he was a team captain

TAPE BREAKDOWN:

Christian Mahogany has been a well-rounded, strong offensive guard in his three years at Boston College University. He had a solid first season as a redshirt freshman in 2020, where he came in to start in week three because of injury and never relinquished the position again. He had a very good 2021 campaign where he tag-teamed with standout OG Zion Johnson to form one of the most formidable guard duos in the country. Then, unfortunately, in 2022, he tore his ACL during a home workout and missed his entire redshirt junior campaign. He returned in 2023 with a vengeance and started every game for the Eagles, earning 1st Team All-ACC honors for his stellar play.

Some offensive linemen play with a mentality to enforce their will on their opponents through sheer power and blowback ability upon contact. Mahogany is that kind of guy. He is an absolute road grader in the run game with his powerful punch to bulldoze guys once he gets his hands on them. You can really see this emphatically when his team ran inside zone runs and on down blocks.

Mahogany is #73, the right guard, in all of the following clips:

Boston College played a lot more inside and outside zone his first two years there and got into more of the gap and duo run schemes this year. This really allowed Mahogany to showcase his strengths of getting downhill and using his strength to redirect opponents. He buries guys as a puller and at the second level. He really tries to find work once he redirects guys or climbs up the field. This can also cause him to lose his balance and get out over his toes when in space. At times, it looks like he loses awareness of his gap assignment. Mahogany really knows how to square guys up and seal them off in the run game very well.

Watching this guy pull is an art form. He looks forward to rumbling downhill on unsuspecting smaller defenders because once he gets going, he doesn’t stop.

When watching him in pass protection, Mahogany can identify stunts, blitzers, and free runners well. He shows really good pre-snap and post-snap awareness to cut off or redirect rushers. He also shows a strong anchor against all types of moves and defenders. It helps to have strong hands, core strength, and good grip strength to punch or redirect guys when he needs to.

His arm length is adequate for the position to help with his explosiveness out of his stance, which helps him meet guys quickly. He has a good kick-step to get to his landmarks and slide to the rusher fluidly. An issue he does have is inconsistent strike timing and lateral footwork when he has to exchange gaps in pass protection. He also can be baited on stutters, hesitations, and counters when guys show their hand early, or he tries to predict his footwork when the rush plan is changed. Here, he struggles to laterally move his feet in time with a speed rusher.

CONCLUSION

Mahogany is a tone-setting presence you want on your team. He’s a really smart player who knows how to use his strengths well to impose his will on others. His size may not be as overwhelming for opponents at the NFL level, but he still has the ability to be an above-average starter at the guard position. He will need to continue to improve his footwork and strike timing to reach this level instead of relying so much on his natural athletic gifts.

There is another guard that came to mind when I was watching Mahogany, and that’s Josh Sitton, who had a long career playing mostly for the Green Bay Packers. There are size limitations with their height, but he made up for that with great technique and dominant power at times as an enforcer on their great offensive lines. That kind of upside is evident with Mahogany, but I’m not sure Pittsburgh will be in the market for a guard this draft with Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels already fortifying their positions on the Steelers. Mahogany played center in high school, but he didn’t play that position at all in college, and I honestly see him strictly as a guard with his experience and athletic profile.

Projection: Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 7.8 – Future Quality Starter (3rd Round)

Games Watched: vs Holy Cross (2023), vs. Florida St. (2023), at Clemson (2021), vs. Wake Forest (2021)