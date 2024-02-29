2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina DL Myles Murphy

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on North Carolina DL Myles Murphy.

#8 Myles Murphy/DL North Carolina – 6037, 312 pounds (Senior)

East-West Shrine Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Myles Murphy 6037/312 9 3/8″ 33 1/2″ 79 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Well-built frame with good length; thick in the middle

– Stout against the run, hard to move and push around

– Shows ability to rip and shed blocks in run game, can make plays at LOS and in the backfield

– Finds the ball in the run game

– Plays with solid pad level

– Good burst and snap off the line given his size

– Flashes bull rush to overwhelm smaller guards and can collapse pocket

– Displays good balance and body control, stays on his feet

– Gets hands up in throwing lanes

– Played in a pro-style type of defense, some end snaps and was asked to contain on backside of blitzes and stunts

– Excellent starting experience

The Bad

– Limited pass rusher, easily stuck on blocks

– Bull stalls out and tires mid-rush, often providing little impact

– Lacks foot speed out in space and doesn’t give great chase

– Rotational player who is removed in pass situations

– Limited college production, especially in last two years

Bio

– 38 career starts for Tar Heels

– Career: 99 tackles (17 TFL), 7 sacks, 4 PDs

– 2023: 24 tackles (4.5 TFL) 1 sack

– Had nine tackles for a loss, four sacks in 2021

– Four-star recruit from Greensboro, N.C.; chose UNC over Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas among many other schools, cited home state opportunity and playing for coach Tim Cross as reason he chose UNC

– 19.5 sacks over final two seasons in high school

– Played in bowl game prior to entering NFL draft

– Hopes to get into sports media following football career

– Hobbies include watching the Minnesota Vikings and fishing

– Played RB in middle school

Tape Breakdown

Myles Murphy was a top recruit who turned down a slew of big-name schools and chose North Carolina over South Carolina, staying in his hometown state. Thickly built, Murphy can stop the run. He has long arms, plays with good pad level and leverage, and is just old-school strong. And he doesn’t just hold the point of attack. He keys the ball and can shed blocks to make plays at or behind the backfield. Examples.

Murphy is working on the left guard in all three of the below clips.

At his best, Murphy can collapse the pocket as a pass rusher, overwhelming smaller guards. Watch him forklift and walk back the Duke guard on these reps. Focus on the right guard in both of these.

His best statistical season came in 2021, numbers he couldn’t replicate the past two seasons. But looking at some of that ’21 tape, Murphy had impressive reps and looked more effective as a pass rusher. Able to plug the run, he also shows burst and snap out of his stance and flashes off the ball.

But overall, Murphy is a sub-par pass rusher. Besides his bull sometimes working, he has no counter move. He often gets stuck on his blocker and tires mid-rush. He’s a rotational, run-down type of guy. Facing the right guard in all three clips below.

Conclusion

Overall, Murphy can play the run hard and he’s athletic enough to fire off the ball better than you’d expect. But his lack of pass-rush ability limits his upside. In flashes and moments, there’s enough juice to make you think Murphy can become a more consistent rusher, and if he can tap into that more often, he could break through his ceiling. I like his game as a one/three-tech at the next level. My NFL comp is Davon Hamilton.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.9 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: vs Duke (2021), vs South Carolina (2023), vs Miami (FL – 2023), vs Duke (2023)