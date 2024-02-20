2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat.

#93 T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas – 6047, 362 lbs. (Senior Rs.)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan T’Vondre Sweat 6047/362 10 3/8″ 33 5/8″ 81 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Absolutely massive, will be hard to move off the line of scrimmage

— Surprising release, considering his size. His get-off is unexpectedly quick.

— High motor and a sound tackler

— Highest graded PFF interior defender in college football with an elite 91.7 grade in 2023

— Violent and active hands, sheds blocks with strong arms, and uses lots of swipes

— He wins with a flurry of moves, including an impressive swim move

— Holds his ground in run defense

— Versatile across the interior, can line up at 1, 2 or 3-technique

— Generates immense power with his legs to drive blockers backward and push the pocket

— Experienced defender with over 1,800 snaps

— Sweat can take on double teams and win the rep

— Instinctual blocker who calls out stunts, blitzes, and free rushers.

— Shifty for his size

The Bad

— Play weight will be an issue for some NFL teams, he may need to slim down

— Sweat won’t be expected to win reps from going outside

— Size makes it harder for him to be explosive

— Rushes very upright, which gives lineman a better chance to win leverage

— Completely nullified on rollouts, he has little chance to chase a running Quarterback

— Slow laterally, struggles to impact plays that are run to the opposite side

— Sweat can throw false moves, which leads to wasted motions

Bio

— Turns 23 in July

— 1,858 career college snaps

— 18 career college starts

— Two sacks, 28 Tackles For Loss in 2023

— Five sacks, 82 Tackles For Loss in college career

— Received shoulder surgery following his Junior year but did not miss any games

— Four-star recruit out of Huntsville, Texas

— Began his football career as a Tight End

— 91.7 overall PFF grade in 2023, 92.0 run defense grade

— 2023 Outland Trophy Winner, 2023 PAC-12 First Team, 2022 First Team All PAC-12 (AP)

Tape Breakdown

The winner of the Outland trophy for best interior lineman, T’Vondre Sweat was a one-man wrecking ball this season at Texas. It’s difficult for a defensive tackle to show up in the stat sheet, but Sweat’s season stands out with 28 TFLs and a CFB-leading 91.7 PFF grade. Sweat is gifted with unique size, which he uses every play to disrupt the pocket.

Sweat will beat most NFL linemen with natural power, using his massive legs to generate strength upwards. He rushes with violent, active hands and throws a flurry of hand moves and swipes. Even at his size, Sweat is able to release off the line and attack the quarterback quickly. In the play below, Sweat beats the center off the line of scrimmage and plows through a blocking running back. Few defenders have Sweat’s strength while maintaining the quickness to win the snap.

Sweat rushes with an impressive swim move, where he threatens with power before quickly maneuvering to an inside move. The play below against Kansas is a perfect example. The right guard braces for impact, and Sweat uses that against him. College linemen were so wary of Sweat’s power that a single swim move could leave them on the ground. Sweat instantly beats the Kansas guard before destroying the play altogether.

While Sweat has the capability to win pass sets, his best work comes in run defense. Sweat holds his ground against double teams, allowing the other Texas rushes to rush freely. He can collapse the interior and break up run lanes. Few college defenders, if any, ended up in the backfield as frequently as Sweat.

Sweat’s scouting report won’t fit every team, as his size limits his overall usage. Sweat is completely neutralized on outside runs and lacks the lateral movement to attack the sideline. Opposing offenses would run plays to the opposite side, which Sweat could do little to stop. He rushes upright, which gives linemen an opportunity to win leverage and completely shut down any rush attempt. Sweat lacks the mobility to attack in pursuit. Below, Sweat is rushing from the outside. The quarterback steps up in the pocket to scramble, and Sweat isn’t agile enough to close in and stop the play. It will only become harder to chase down NFL quarterbacks.

The biggest concern with Sweat is his weight. There hasn’t been an official weight listed for Sweat so far, but rumors have suggested that he plays close to 400 lbs. Sweat may be forced to shed weight at the next level to keep up with NFL conditioning. His size limits his explosiveness and may keep him on a snap count. Similar to Eagles DT Jordan Davis, Sweat might end up on the sidelines on key third downs.

Conclusion

As the biggest player on the line of scrimmage, Sweat will immediately help in run defense as a 0 or 1 technique. He can walk linemen back with pure strength while throwing a flurry of chops and swipes. He has pass moves in his arsenal, especially the swim move, but lacks the explosiveness to make plays consistently.

If Sweat drops some weight, he can add quality pass rush to a defense. Playing at a lower weight may help his stance and lateral quickness as well. Sweat is a high-impact rusher but can be schemed against on outside runs and rollouts. He profiles as a helpful run defender with pass-rush upside. Sweat will most likely only play run downs as a rookie as he transitions to NFL conditioning.

Projection: Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 vs Kansas, 2023 vs Kansas State, 2023 vs Oklahoma, 2023 at Alabama