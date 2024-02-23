2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Marshall RB Rasheen Ali

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Marshall RB Rasheen Ali.

#22 Rasheen Ali/RB Marshall – 5113, 204 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Rasheen Ali 5113/204 8 7/8″ 31 1/8″ 74 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

– Outstanding acceleration; gets to top speed very quickly

– Plus long with ability to rip off explosive plays

– Upside in the passing game; loose athlete who can run routes

– Great spatial awareness; seems to see cutbacks before they happen

– Very patient runner on the front side of zone

– Can make players miss on the second and third level

– Produced against best teams on the schedule

– Nose for the endzone; finishes runs

– Explosive cutter; gets vertical in a hurry

THE BAD

– Durability concerns; unconfirmed ACL tear in 2022 and ruptured biceps tendon (at Senior Bowl)

– Limited power profile; skinny lower body

– Below-average pass protector; has effort but lacks power and experience

– Can bounce too many runs to the perimeter

– Scheme dependent; most effective in wide zone system

BIO

– Born Feb. 16, 2001 (23 years old)

– Attended Shaker Heights in Cleveland, Ohio

– Two-star recruit according to 247Sports

– Played in 34 games during his Marshall career

– Rushed for 2,831 yards and 39 touchdowns; also hauled in 75 receptions for 557 yards and three more scores

– First Team All-Conference USA (2021), Second Team All-Sun Belt (2023)

– Participated in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

– Recovering from ruptured biceps tear

TAPE BREAKDOWN

There may not be a more hidden superstar in all of college football over the last couple of years than Ali, creating big play after big play for Marshall. It all starts with Ali’s athletic profile, which is extremely impressive. He is an excellent combination of suddenness, explosiveness and has plus long speed to hit some home runs as a runner.

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall Suddenness, explosiveness, JUICE Get him in a wide zone system and watch him flourish. pic.twitter.com/ngaeMH8cpA — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 18, 2024

In a wide zone system where Ali can be patient on the front side, cut and get vertical, he can be an absolute weapon. He gets to top speed quickly and has a knack for finding space and accelerating to it. Ali brings special big play potential.

There are a lot of runs on film where defenders barely get a hand on Ali. His elusiveness allows him to find space and make defenders miss. Then, his explosiveness and long speed kick in. In a modern game that tries to manufacture and manipulate space more than ever, Ali is a tremendous fit.

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall Outstanding short area quickness and a really good processor through the first two levels. Ali has outstanding burst and second gear to create explosive plays. pic.twitter.com/OFOmoYeiQD — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 20, 2024

Defenses hate the running backs that can take it the distance at any moment. You can hold Ali in check through most of the night, and all of a sudden, he breaks one. That ability to create big plays is so valuable. Ali is the ultimate answer for a defense making a mistake.

The Thundering Herd utilized Ali almost exclusively as a zone runner. Whether inside or outside zone, you see patience and vision on film. That includes on this rep, where Ali quickly finds the cutback lane.

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall Prototype zone runner… has demonstrated patience front side but really brings great vision to the table. Here he sees the back door open and accelerates for a huge gain. pic.twitter.com/X4NHFR27PQ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 20, 2024

Ali’s suddenness as a runner is impressive. He quickly changes direction, bends it back and finds the lane. From there, you can once again see his acceleration and plus speed. Ali is a big play waiting to happen, which he did against some of the best competition on his schedule consistently.

Despite being a thinner-framed runner in his lower half, Ali has a nose for the end zone and showcases toughness. Some players just have a knack for squeezing through tight windows and finishing runs.

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall Despite being only 204 pounds, Ali has excelled as a short yardage runner. He has a nose for the end zone and can work through contact. Legit three down potential. pic.twitter.com/FcxhFZw7Q2 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 20, 2024

Ali has that talent, finding space and seeming to always know where the goal line is. He will never be confused with a power back, but Ali also does run behind his pads. Most of the missed tackles he creates is with his agility, but he has also showed the occasional talent to finish through contact.

An underrated aspect of Ali’s game is his balance as a runner. Out in space, you can see his ability to maintain his balance and create hidden yardage.

Stupid biceps injury smh. Rasheen Ali (Marshall) is still the Day 3 running back I want. What a stud. pic.twitter.com/BhBoBVDuNt — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 18, 2024

Here is a great example against arguably the top defense they played all year in NC State. Ali is able to keep his footing over top of a would be tackle. He quickly regains his footing and accelerates on another big play. That is special stuff.

As a pass receiver, there is also plenty of upside with Ali. He was used mostly as a check-down option, but there were moments you get to see him work down the field. That includes on this broken play.

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall Has substantial upside in the passing game. Ali was mostly used as a check down option but also had a couple impressive plays down the field. Here he plays through contact for the long touchdown against Georgia State. pic.twitter.com/8o42xvWli6 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 20, 2024

Ali eventually works down the field. When the football gets there, you can see him adjust and finish the play through contact. From there, he races to the end zone for another score. There are some natural instincts and ball skills for Ali to be a really impressive option as a pass receiver.

The biggest question about Ali will be his durability issues. On the field, he has the profile to develop into a good starter on the next level with upside. That durability, on top of his limitations from a power perspective, might stifle his development. If he is able to stay healthy, he is potentially one of the bigger values in the class.

CONCLUSION

Outside of the injury question, there may not be a more dynamic running back in the 2024 NFL Draft than Ali. He is a home run waiting to happen, with an outstanding athletic profile to work with. Ali also has the profile to become a consistent threat in a running back rotation. He has starter written all over him, with some star potential in a wide zone heavy scheme.

Projection: Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.1MED – Potential Starter/Good Backup

Games Watched: vs NC State (2023), vs Georgia Southern (2023), vs Virbinia Tech (2023), vs UTSA (2023)