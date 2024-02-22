2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri OT Javon Foster

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster.

#76 JAVON FOSTER, OT, MISSOURI (GS) — 6054, 309 lbs.

Senior Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Javon Foster 6054/309 9 3/8″ 35″ 82 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good size and very good arm length

— Good balance and punch placement

— Mirrors up the arc and uses his length well

— Solid anchor versus power rushes

— Effective on quick sets

— Good mental processing on twists/stunts/blitzers

— Experience in Zone and Power schemes

— Good snap quickness and lateral agility to reach block

— Understands the play and where he needs to be for maximum effectiveness

— Nice push on Down/Double team blocks

— Agility to pull in either direction

The Bad

— Pass set footwork is clunky

— Two-handed punch rather than independent hands

— Punch timing lacks forcefulness

— Impatience with hands leads to bending at the waist

— Susceptible to inside moves when too quick up the arc

— Refitting of hands is inconsistent

— Timing to second level

— Pad level on base blocks inconsistent

Bio

— 2023 Third-Team All-America (AP)

— 2023 First-Team All-SEC (AP and Coaches)

— Senior Bowl invitee

— Team captain

— 50 games, 41 starts

— 39 starts at left tackle, two at right tackle

— Majoring in sport management

Tape Breakdown

Javon Foster is a highly experienced lineman playing mostly at left tackle but did have a couple of starts early in his career at right tackle. He had good size and very good length with solid athleticism. Missouri ran a lot of outside Zone with a mix of Power and inside Zone as well.

As a pass blocker, he has good balance in his pass sets with solid punch placement. On rushes up the arc he slides well laterally to mirror the defender and uses his length to drive the rusher past the quarterback. He displays good core strength and a strong anchor versus power rushes. On quick sets, he was very effective. Getting his hands on the defender sooner gave him an advantage. On stunts and twists, he was smooth transitioning between rushers, and he displays good awareness of blitzers.

These clips are from 2020, showing Foster playing from right tackle.

As a run blocker, he displays good snap quickness and lateral agility. I like his mental processing on runs. He understands the play and where he is supposed to be to provide a running lane. On the front side, he uses good pad level and leg drive to kick out the edge. On the back side, he displayed good quickness in executing reach blocks. He gets a good push on Down and Double team blocks and is solid on Base blocks. His mobility is solid, and he showed the mobility to pull in either direction. When climbing to the second level, he is solid in locating the defender and is effective when contacting them.

Foster pulling in each direction.

Got to see Foster execute some nice Reach blocks.

His footwork in his pass sets can be a little clunky. He’s more of a low-footed slide rather than a kick slide. His hands don’t work independently, and his timing could be better to be more forceful. He is adequate with his hands and doesn’t always work to reset them. When he is impatient with his hands, it leads to bending at the waist. In his pass set, he will get too wide, not maintaining his half-man alignment, and is susceptible to inside swims and spins. His timing to the second level on Combo blocks was a touch slow. When he stands too tall as a run blocker, defenders are able to swipe his arms and win the rep.

A couple of plays with Foster versus inside moves.

Conclusion

Overall, Foster has good size, very good length, and solid athleticism. He displays good balance, punch placement, and lateral agility to mirror pass rushers. On quick sets, he looked very good, has a good anchor, and handles stunts and twists well. He has experience in Zone and Power schemes, displays good mobility laterally, and has solid play strength to move defenders.

Areas to improve include smoothing out his footwork, his hand usage (working independently, refitting, punch timing), and maintaining half-man alignment. Improving his timing to the second level, continuing to add play strength, and being consistent on run blocks will be beneficial as well.

Foster has a lot of experience and many good traits to build upon. He has enough athleticism to play left or right tackle, which teams will like. There are a lot of reps that are really good and then some that leave you wishing he did a little bit more. If he can find consistency, he could become a good pro.

The size and potential are there to be a starter, but at worst, he’ll be a quality swing tackle in either a Zone or Power scheme. For a player comp, I’ll go with Joseph Noteboom. He was good at the quick set with good athleticism and showed run-blocking skills but had inconsistencies.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: 2020 – At Florida; 2023 –Vs LSU, at Kentucky, At Georgia, Vs Florida, Vs Ohio State