2024 NFL Scouting Report: Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk.

#2 JA’LYNN POLK, WR, WASHINGTON – (R-SOPHOMORE) 6020, 204 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ja’Lynn Polk 6020, 204 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Possesses good size, height, and length for the position

— Has the speed to work down the field and beat defenders vertically

— Can create after the catch when he has the ball in space

— Does a great job high-pointing the football

— Comfortable at catching the football outside of his framework

— Can make tough catches in traffic as well as combative catches against defenders

— Savvy route runner who quickly gets in and out of his breaks

— Can operate both on the outside as well as in the slot

— Does a great job climbing the ladder and making catches above the rim

— Displays great body control in the air and along the sideline

THE BAD

— Has more straight-line speed than exceptional burst and acceleration

— Needs to work on getting off press coverage with better hand usage

— Can occasionally get alligator arms when he knows he’s going to get hit

— Has the occasional concentration drop or misjudges the ball in the air

BIO

— Redshirt sophomore prospect from Lufkin, Texas

— Born April 11, 2002 (age 21)

— Went to the same high school as Dez Bryant and Keke Coutee

— Likes to stream “Power” on Hulu

— Ranked second all-time in Lufkin High School history in both receptions (131) and receiving yards (2,412)

— Three-star recruit by Rivals who committed to Texas Tech out of high school

— Played one season at Texas Tech in 2020, playing in all 10 games and had 28 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns

— Transferred to Washington in 2021 and only played in three games due to a broken collarbone, posting five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown

— Played in all 13 games in 2022 and had 41 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns

— Played in all 15 games in 2023 and had 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ja’Lynn Polk was one of the weapons who made up the deadly Washington passing attack in 2023, helping lead the Huskies to an appearance in the CFP National Championship. Polk started his journey in his homes state of Texas, signing to play with Texas Tech before transferring to Washington. The move proved to be a good one for Polk. He not only got to play for a title contender but also put together some good film as a prospect, finishing 2023 with the fourth-most receiving yards in a season in school history.

When you pop in the tape on Polk, you see a receiver who fits the benchmarks you are looking for at the position. He has the size, height, and length you want in a pass catcher as well as the athleticism to stretch the field vertically and create after the catch. Check out this rep against Oregon where Polk is lined up to the bottom of your screen. He gets an outside release on the defender in coverage, getting a step on him as he stacks him vertically to haul in the deep pass dropped right in the bucket for the score.

Polk adds subtle route running to the equation along with his ability to work downfield with his speed, stemming his routes well to get separation out of his breaks. Take a look at this rep against Texas where Polk runs the post corner route at the bottom of your screen. Getting an inside release, he breaks inside to get the defender to commit to chasing him inside before breaking back outside, getting a step on the coverage defender. He reels in the pass and takes the ball inside the 5-yard line with the run after the catch, setting up Washington on the goal line.

Another aspect of Polk’s game that sticks out on tape is his ability to make catches in traffic against tight coverage. He possesses good size, but he plays even bigger at the catchpoint, displaying great body control in the air and the strength to hold onto the football upon contact. Here are a couple of clips showing Polk making combative catches in coverage, winning against the defender for the football or managing to hold onto the pass when getting hit as the ball arrives.

Polk’s hand strength is impressive, managing to hold onto the football when the cornerback is ripping at it to force the incompletion like on this rep below against Utah. Watch as Polk elevates to make the catch above the rim. He holds onto the football as the defender rips at it, hand fighting to get position and continues to make the tough catch for the big gain.

Polk is a savvy route runner when it comes to attacking the defender’s cushion and making subtle breaks to stem his route to create separation. Watch this rep below and see Polk get right into the cornerback in coverage. Breaking back to the football after getting into his chest to get that yard of separation allows QB Michael Penix Jr. to fire a pass toward the sideline that Polk makes for the first down.

Polk also can be a reliable zone beater as well, weaving his way through the zone in the middle of the field to find a soft spot for his quarterback to put the ball on him. Take a look at this rep where Polk flows upfield away from the linebacker to find the soft spot in coverage near the right sideline, giving the receiver on the reverse an open man to throw the pass to. Polk catches the pass with outstretched hands away from his frame right as the defender arrives to wrap him up. Securing the ball to his torso as the defender brings him to the ground, he completes the process of the catch.

CONCLUSION

Ja’Lynn Polk is a well-rounded receiver who can work down the field as well as the short and intermediate quadrants of it. Using his blend of size, speed, and strength to make catches in traffic, he can also separate from defenders in coverage. He isn’t a freak athlete when it comes to rare burst or quickness, but he’s a reliable receiver who can make the tough catches on possession downs that you want in a WR2/3 in an offense.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Polk, Tyler Boyd of the Bengals came to mind as a receiver with a similar frame and body type who also isn’t a phenomenal athlete but does all the little things in terms of creating separation, producing after the catch, and making the tough catches in coverage. Boyd was drafted in the second round back in 2016, and I foresee Polk going somewhere on Day 2 as well, even in a loaded wide receiver class.

Should the Steelers move on from Allen Robinson II due to his cap hit this offseason, Polk would be an ideal replacement, providing plenty of the same attributes as Robinson at a fraction of the cost. He has the skill set to be a security blanket for whoever is under center for Pittsburgh next season as well as create splash plays in the passing game, which is another facet of Pittsburgh’s offense that must improve in 2024.

Projection: Mid-Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.1 Future Quality Starter (Second Round)

Games Watched: at Michigan State (2023), Texas (2023), Oregon (2023), Utah (2023)