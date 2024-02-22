2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: USC S Calen Bullock

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on USC S Calen Bullock.

#7 Calen Bullock/S USC – 6’3, 190 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Calen Bullock 6030/190 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Looks comfortable in doing everything you’d ask of an over-the-top free safety. That being single high, two high, disguise coverages

– Has come up in big moments in games like Arizona State (2022) with two third-down stops. One being an end zone pass deflection and the other being an interception in the red zone

– The few times on his film that he was in man, he had good positioning forcing the quarterback into a harder throw

– Being only 21 years old when the season starts opens the opportunity for him to sit for a year or two to develop first

– Has the ability to contribute on special teams if asked to

– Statistically, has great ball production

The Bad

– Lack of weight (22nd percentile) can make him a mismatch

– Majority of his ball production has not been due to superiority in skill level. There are lots of drops resulting in interceptions, completely terrible throws right to him, or late-game situations where the game is already over.

– Lacks the desire to disengage from blockers and make a play in the run game

– Inconsistent physicality will prevent him from playing in the box in the NFL

– Don’t believe his talent as a deep free safety is good enough to overlook the weaknesses in his game

Bio

– 20 years old (April 30th, 2003)

– 26 starts in 38 games played for USC

– Nine interceptions, 151 tackles, and 15 pass deflections in his college career

– Two interceptions, 63 tackles, and 7 pass deflections in his 2023 season

– No known injuries

– Four-star ATH in his 2021 high school class from Pasadena, CA

-He played in all phases in high school, where in 2019, he made 45 tackles, 1 sack, 6 interceptions, and 3 pass deflections on defense. He had 40 receptions for 914 yards with 8 TDs, a 30-yard rush, and completed a 40-yard pass on offense. He also returned 7 punts for 125 yards and 5 kickoffs for 80 yards.

Tape Breakdown

The inconsistency of Bullock’s tackling is too evident not to be the first thing to mention. This clip shows Bullock in the middle, far right of the screen, being sent in toward the line of scrimmage. When he gets to the 45-yard line, he sees UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet with the ball and is seemingly hesitant to tackle him. He breaks down as if he is about to go in for a tackle but allows Zach to gain some extra yardage before making the tackle from behind.

This hesitation is pretty consistent when he goes to tackle and shows up later in the game on a Dorian Thompson-Robinson scramble where Bullock easily could’ve tackled him behind the first down marker but chose not to. However, you see flashes of physical ability in his game, which is why you have to describe his tackling as inconsistent.

This is an example of the physical flashes he displays in his film very rarely. Bullock is the slot defender on the bottom of the screen, and after he drops into his zone, he’s tasked with tackling Charbonnet again. This time, no hesitation and knocks him out of bounds with aggression. If this were littered on Bullock’s film more, his grade would be higher for me. However, the fact is he very rarely shows it.

For a player who I question has elite ball skills when it matters in a game, this is a bad look for Bullock. Bullock is the bottom-left deep safety. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee sails his target and should allow Bullock to come away with the interception, but he simply drops it. Thankfully, another USC defender was in the area and caught the pick, but it was a gift from McKee to Bullock early in the game that you can’t drop.

In the very few plays where Bullock is asked to play man, I think in this situation he does pretty well. He’s the defensive back rotating over late from centerfield to guard the receiver running up the sideline. Dorian Thompson-Robinson sees the late pick-up and wants to test Bullock but delivers a pretty bad throw. In this situation, despite the throw, Bullock is still in a good position to defend this play.

This is another play that I think shows some rarities in his film, but if he expands on these, it could make him a really good player. Unlike other safeties in this class, there didn’t seem to be as much visual communication with his teammates. In this play, he’s the top safety closest to the right hash marks, and he communicates clearly with the other safety about their responsibilities. After this communication, Bullock rotates down to play man and takes away McKee’s second read forcing a sack.

Conclusion

Calen Bullock can be a capable starter in the NFL if put into a perfect situation. If he is asked to play your traditional over-the-top, cover two or cover three safety, I think he can do that at a solid level. However, I question his ability to be a versatile defender due to his lack of consistency in the run and his very light 190-pound frame. In the NFL, where versatility is highly valued, especially on the defensive side of the ball, I think being a one-trick pony hurts his stock, even if he does that at a high level.

As an athlete, there aren’t many questions. Bullock displayed his top-end speed when he had to track down guys like Stanford running back Casey Filkins on his 59-yard run from essentially the same starting point. When the ball is in his hands, he turns into a natural runner, as seen on his pick-6 against Rice in 2022. This, along with his high school resume, is the reason why I think he can help an NFL team as a returner.

Statistically, he has a lot of promise when you consider five interceptions in 2022 and another two in 2023. Yet watching those games you see interceptions like against Rice (2022) where it was a dropped pass that landed right into his arms. Even against Arizona State (2022), where there were 40 seconds left in the game and USC was up 17, his interception was essentially meaningless besides letting them go home sooner. I don’t doubt he has great ball skills, it’s the ability to show those skills in a massive situation consistently that I haven’t seen.

Projection: Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.9 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: Stanford (2023), Stanford (2022), UCLA (2022), Rice (2022), Arizona State (2022)