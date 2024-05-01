What Was Steelers’ Best Pick In 2024 NFL Draft?

What was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Nearly to a selection, every pick the Steelers made last year seemed to meet wide approval. The focus on the offensive line is obvious, but they also selected players with perceived “value”. That’s based on what outsiders expect insiders to do, of course, and that’s always an inexact science.

With such a strong class based upon initial perception, we should have our choice of options for their prompt. But which of the Steelers’ seven draft selections was their best move? I’m going to assume we’re not going to see a lot of votes for Logan Lee and Ryan Watts, but you never know.

The Steelers reportedly viewed T Troy Fautanu as a top-10 talent, but landed him at 20. They genuinely seem as though they didn’t expect to have a shot at him without trading up. But in taking him, they ran the risk of losing out on the top centers in the class.

Fortunately for them, they still had Zach Frazier on the board in the second round. He figures to be a plug-and-play starter, and I’m guessing most commenters will pick him. We had a very strong center-or-bust contingent this year—understandable given the Steelers’ alternatives.

The third round also proved interesting for the Steelers with a pair of Wilsons. That they landed Roman Wilson that deep in the draft speaks to the quality of wide receiver on offer this year. As for Payton Wilson, he is one of the most talented defenders in the class. The only question is how many snaps they can get out of his body.

The fourth-round selection of Mason McCormick is quite interesting, though also polarizing. The Steelers drafted him because James Daniels and Nate Herbig are free agents next year and they think McCormick has starting potential.

DE Logan Lee and DB Ryan Watts are interesting as sixth-round picks. While he can pack on some pounds, Lee is a fairly prototypical Steelers lineman who has a bit of spark. Watts lacks a lot of discipline in his game but has an intriguing frame. Many believe he’ll end up as a safety in the long run rather than at cornerback. He’ll carve out his niche on special teams first before they have to decide where he fits on defense.

