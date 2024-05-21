Watch: Russell Wilson Goes Through First OTA Session As Member Of Steelers

Just over two months after signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was in attendance for their first Organized Team Activities session Tuesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Wilson went through drills on Tuesday, as captured on video by 93.7 The Fan via Twitter.

#Steelers 1st day of OTAs w Russell Wilson leading the way pic.twitter.com/QE1XBeNPzC — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 21, 2024

After being released by the Denver Broncos in early March after two rocky seasons in the Mile High City, Wilson found himself a free agent for the first time in his career. He ultimately chose the Steelers over the likes of the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, giving Pittsburgh an upgrade under center.

On Tuesday, Wilson did some bag work, as seen in the video, continuing a strong offseason for the nine-time Pro Bowler. He has been all in with his new team, jumping right in as a leader offensively, going through all offseason workouts in Pittsburgh. He’s also jumped in as a leader on the team overall, welcoming all the new players to the team quickly, reaching out to all the draft picks after they were selected, speaking with free agents that signed after him, and welcoming new acquisitions via trade, such as fellow QB Justin Fields.

Along with video from 93.7 The Fan, WPXI’s Jenna Harner captured video of Wilson and Fields throwing to Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on Day 1 of OTAs.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields getting some work in with George Pickens pic.twitter.com/ANsZxTnPwH — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 21, 2024

No matter who is under center for the Steelers this season, that connection with Pickens will be very important, so it’s good to see the two quarterbacks getting work with the Steelers’ top pass catcher early on in OTAs.