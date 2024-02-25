2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson

Caelen Carson

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson.

#1 Caelen Carson/CB Wake Forest – 6-0, 195 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

East/West Shrine Game

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Caelen Carson 6000/195 N/A N/A N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Good overall size, length and athletic profile
– Experience playing both man and zone coverage
– Really nice change of direction to close quickly on routes
– Very physical player; fits consistently in the run game
– Disruptive at the catch point
– Comes to balance as a tackler; plays a physical brand as a tackler
– Has played both outside corner and inside at nickel; disruptive in both spots
– Good hip mobility to match quicker receivers in man coverage 

THE BAD

– Long speed is just ordinary
– Overly physical and grabby at the top of routes, could lead to penalties
– Inconsistent ball skills; no interceptions last two years
– Needs to locate the football better down the field
– Too many missed tackles this past season 

BIO

– Born March 3, 2002 (22 years old)
– Started 19 games during his Wake Forest career; recorded 120 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 29 pass breakups
– Participated in 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl
– Considered a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and ESPN 
– Also played basketball and ran track and field for North Point High School in Maryland 

TAPE BREAKDOWN

While at Wake Forest, Carson was asked to do a lot of things from a coverage perspective. He received reps in press man and off man as well as various zone coverages during his career. In man, Carson boasts a nice balance of length and short-area quickness. 

On this rep, the offense motions from the top slot to the bottom of the screen. Carson follows the motion in man coverage. The offense tries to isolate him and run a whip route. Carson is able to mirror the route, showing outstanding change of direction to stay in phase and eliminate the easy read. That skill could translate to the outside or inside at the next level. 

You can see Carson’s ability on the slot on this particular rep, starting at the bottom of the screen. The opposing offense tried to run a slot fade, which he was able to eliminate easily. Carson’s combination of overall athleticism and physicality make him a tough player to consistently beat in man coverage. He is the type of cornerback who can work outside and in against a variety of styles and body types. 

Carson also had plenty of reps playing in zone for the Demon Deacons. Here he is at the top of the screen, where he stays true to his zone discipline. You can see that the offense is trying to out-leverage Carson and get the flat route for a nice gain, but he is able to locate the route and redirect quickly. The closing speed that Carson shows off is super impressive. He quickly closes and finishes with a big hit for a minimal gain. Initially it looked like the play might go for a nice gain, until Carson quickly made up the ground quickly. 

In the run game, the physicality that Carson plays with in coverage easily translates over. At the bottom of the screen, Carson clearly locates the ball carrier quickly and fits inside. He is able to come to balance for a huge stop in the run game. You won’t see too many outside cornerbacks who are that comfortable fitting inside against the run. 

As an outside run support player, Carson also has great moments on film. There is a lot of responsibility put on him with the offensive line and receivers all blocking down. They are trying to isolate Carson and force him to make a play in a one-on-one situation. He rises to the occasion. 

For as physically gifted as Carson is, the main question mark will be how he is going to match up against big-time speed on the next level. His long speed is solid but unspectacular, which should allow some faster wide receivers to uncover vertically. Carson’s comfort playing the football field is also a question. He doesn’t always consistently locate the football well in the air. 

CONCLUSION

In a zone-heavy or press-man system, Carson has the upside to develop into a starting outside cornerback at the next level. With his short-area explosiveness and physicality, he also could project favorably inside at nickel as well. There is a lot of Bradley Roby in his game, Carson possessing a nice blend of all-around athleticism and competitiveness. At worst, he should be a key role player on the back end for a team. 

Projection: Late Day 2/Early Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)
Games Watched: vs Florida State (2023), vs Vanderbilt (2023), vs Pittsburgh (2023), vs Virginia Tech (2023)

