2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

#18 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State – 6047, 205 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Marvin Harrison Jr. 6047, 205 N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Prototype X-Receiver build, created in a lab

— Complete arsenal of refined releases

— Stacks cornerbacks to create added separation

— Fights through contact on contested catches

— Safe hands and instinctual ball-tracking

— Sharp cuts and routes

— Great body control; he stops on a dime

— Added effort as a blocker, which is less common from a team’s top receiver

— Covers ground with long strides

— Vertical threat with a large catch radius

— He wins on the sideline and the middle of the field

— Natural feel for space and defender coverage, can manipulate corners

— Competitiveness shows up on tape

— Strong NFL bloodlines

— Excellent production

The Bad

— Lacks elite YAC and isn’t overly creative with the ball in his hands

— Height makes it harder for him to get low on routes

— Not an elite burner like some other top prospects

Bio

— Turns 22 in August

— 922 career college snaps on passing downs

— 26 career college starts

— 67 Catches, 1,211 Yards and 14 Touchdowns in 203

— 155 Catches, 2,613 Yards, and 31 Touchdowns in college career

— Dealt with a lingering ankle injury for most of 2023 but didn’t miss any games

— Son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison

— The only two-time All-American receiver in Ohio State history

— He’s caught a pass in all 26 of his starts

— Played a full game wearing an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats

— Four-star prospect out of Philadelphia

— 89.9 overall PFF grade in 2023 (2nd in Power-5), 90.2 career grade

— 2023 Biletnikoff Award, 2x Unanimous All-American (2022, 2023), First-Team All-Big Ten (2022, 2023)

Tape Breakdown

Following a 2022 season that ended with an All-American and All-Big Ten selection, the expectations for Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. were sky-high. He managed to live up to the hype, winning the Biletnikoff award and making a case as the best player in all of college football.

With Hall of Fame genetics in his family, Harrison was gifted the frame of a prototype X-receiver. He’s 6”4’ with a filled-out build, yet his movement skills compare to smaller receivers. Harrison stops on a dime and has near-perfect body control on routes and catches.

Harrison’s release is unmatched in this class and will instantly threaten NFL cornerbacks. He makes defenders miss at the line of scrimmage and has a full package of releases in his arsenal. Harrison often uses a jump start release, using his twitch and slippery movements to evade the opposing corner. Harrison perfectly demonstrates his skills below against Kalen King, a projected draft pick. Harrison absolutely loses King, effortlessly separating from one of the better defenders in college football.

Harrison has excellent ball skills and both the ball tracking and coordination to win at the catch point. His best trait may be his ability to fight through contact. He has the toughness and frame to shelter from hits while attacking the ball. Here, Harrison fights through a penalty to make a ridiculous falling catch.

This is another play where Harrison draws a penalty while directly bodying the cornerback. He can maintain full control and track the ball perfectly while bracing for contact.

Harrison wins from route running as well and can separate on all three levels of the field. His route cuts are sharp, and he can throw in double moves and fakes. Harrison stacks well and has the nuance to manipulate cornerbacks in multiple ways in a single route. Below, Harrison shifts the defender to the inside before quickly snapping to the sideline to make the catch.

With such a well-rounded skill set, Harrison possesses the rare intelligence to know when to use each trait to his advantage. He blends his skills together to threaten the defense differently on every play. He has all the intangibles of a top pick and shows up in big games, nearly carrying Ohio State to a win over Michigan. For a star receiver, Harrison’s effort is outstanding, and he’ll happily block on running downs.

While there are no glaring weaknesses in Harrison’s game, he’s not a perfect prospect. He isn’t a track star or a blazing vertical threat. As a potential primary pass catcher, Harrison won’t be the goto target to consistently stretch the field. He isn’t an elite YAC threat either, and he lacks creativity with the ball in his hands. Harrison can run with a high posture, which adds difficulty to his route cuts.

Conclusion

Harrison is one of the best receiver prospects in recent memory. He has the best release package I’ve scouted and has all the tools to win at the NFL level. The only aspects of his game that won’t instantly threaten defenders are his deep speed and YAC skills, but neither are liabilities. Harrison is an instant-impact primary receiver with a special combination of IQ, talent, toughness, and physical tools. He has a high floor and the potential to be amongst the top receivers in the NFL. Outside of the Quarterback position, it’ll be difficult for any team to pass on Marvin Harrison Jr.

Projection: Top Five

Depot Draft Grade: 9.8 – Perennial All-Pro Talent (Top 3 Pick)

Games Watched: 2023 at Michigan, 2023 vs Penn State, 2023 at Notre Dame, 2023 vs Michigan State