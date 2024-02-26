2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Clemson CB Sheridan Jones

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Clemson CB Sheridan Jones.

#6 SHERIDAN JONES/CB CLEMSON – 6-0 190 POUNDS (REDSHIRT SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Sheridan Jones 6002/190 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Prototypical size for a physical outside cornerback

– Ability to mirror receivers at the line of scrimmage

– Has the straight-line speed to cover deep routes

– Plays with great physicality in press

– Knows how to use sideline to his advantage

– Quick reaction time

– Not afraid to hit

– Works well in the run support

– Good blitzing

THE BAD

– Does not match the agility of most receivers on crossing routes

– Bad angles on open-field tackles

– Tight hips

– Sloppy footwork in his backpedal

– Leaves too much space when playing off-ball

– Bites on double moves

– Occasionally loses opponents in his blind spot

– Rarely gets his head around to find the ball

BIO

– 23 years old, turns 24 in October

– 28 career starts

– Career stats: 56 games, 91 tackles (64 solo), 5 TFL, 8 PD, 3 INT

– 2023 stats: eight games, 23 tackles (15 solo), 2 TFL, 2 PD, 1 INT

– Stinger injury in 2022; missed one game in 2023 due to headaches

– Four-star recruit out of Norfolk, Va.

– Earned communications degree in 2022

– All-ACC Academic selection in 2022 and 2023

– 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist for academics, on-field play and community service

– Shrine Bowl 2024 invite

– Plans on becoming an artist, professional bowler or actor after the NFL

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Sheridan Jones plays his opponent first in man coverage, often lining up in press. He prefers to take inside leverage and work toward the sideline. With his speed, he has the ability to track receivers downfield and stay on their hips.

Jones prefers to open his hips early to get on deep routes and not get beaten downfield. When getting attacked by receivers who break in front of him, he is vulnerable to lose them in his blind spot.

Wideouts who get on his toes have the possibility to break in and leave out of the play early. Jones understands mirroring any player but leaves his inside open too often.

When sitting on the outside in zone coverage, he watches the backfield and is able to react accordingly. His reaction on the ball and change of direction are quick when the play is in front of him.

Jones does a good job of avoiding blockers to find the ball carrier. He understands high-low concepts well and gets to the ball directly.

Occasionally, he approaches a tackle attempt too aggressively. Jones does not break down in front of the receiver, which leads him to over pursue ball carriers. Open-field tackles are a weak point of his game.

In the run game, he knows his gaps and plays like part of the linebacker unit. Most times he is responsible for any outside runs, but he also works toward the inside and is able to make the hit.

Jones has the ability to blitz from the outside and is not afraid of getting physical. The next clip shows Jones needing to work on his spacing with the edge rusher as he leaves a lane for the quarterback to escape.

One last thing I want to mention is his motivation and willingness to give everything on the field. Even when he is beaten or a play is happening on the other side, he still tries to chase the runner. In this case he slips but is able to get back on his feet and recover. Eventually he makes the play after releasing from the block.

CONCLUSION

Sheridan Jones is still a very raw cornerback despite his five years of experience. He is already pretty good at the physical game and understands using the sideline to his advantage. He needs to work on his footwork and agility to cover the receiver on in-breaking routes. If he is able to improve his quickness and learns to play smarter, he could stick in the league for many years. His maturity and willingness to learn will at least land him a spot on a practice squad. If he wants to see some playing time in 2024, he needs to find a role on the special teams.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th-7th Round)

Games Watched: @ Duke 2023, vs Florida State 2023