2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Illinois DL Jer’Zhan Newton

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Illinois DL Jer’Zhan Newton.

#4 JER’ZHAN NEWTON/DL ILLINOIS – 6-1, 300 POUNDS. (SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jer’Zhan Newton 6010/300 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– The motor and drive are white-hot for Newton on every play

– Shows fast and active hands in pass-rushing situations

– Knows how to set up o-linemen to win with strike timing and hands on the edge

– Impressive ankle bend for a guy his size turning the corner

– His push-pull and swim moves win consistently as a pass rusher

– Good upper-body strength to jolt o-linemen upon initial contact

– Displays good leverage and lower-body drive to shed blocks in run defense

– Always has a rush plan that can utilize counters, over-arm, swim, and cross-chop moves

– Has very fast feet out of his stance and will easily best o-linemen who don’t match that

– Does not give up on a play and often creates pressures and sacks from continued pursuit

– Attacks o-linemen with his hands constantly and does not give up if he doesn’t make initial contact

– Stout, wide base as a run defender and able to sit down on blocks

– Intelligent run-recognition ability to predict tackling angles

– Incredible statistical production for pass rushing and run defense in college

THE BAD

– Lack of height and arm length could limit him to being scheme-specific for some teams

– O-linemen with length gave him difficulty if they were able to initiate contact

– Struggles against double teams to elude or hold point of attack

– He doesn’t always show the best intuition when timing his ability to shed blocks

– Bull-rush move isn’t always effective if he can’t make first contact due to length issues

– Tends to over-pursue runners to create pressure and loses gap integrity

– Needs to create a wider base when rushing so he’s not losing inside so often

– Doesn’t have the fastest initial burst/acceleration when the ball is snapped

– Too many missed tackles (12) in 2023 for a defensive tackle

– Injury concern, played through partial Jones fracture in foot and underwent January surgery that will cause him to miss NFL Scouting Combine on-field activities

BIO:

– Born on Aug. 31, 2002 (21 years old)

– 2,412 snaps total in four seasons (1,042 as a 3i; 1,199 as a 4-5i; and 130 as a 0-1i, according to Pro Football Focus)

– Started 44 games for Illinois

– 187 total tackles, 123 pressures (102 last two seasons), 100 run stops, 27.5 TFLs, 18 sacks, 22 missed tackles, 5 PDs, according to PFF and College Football Reference

– No major injuries

– Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2023)

– Two-time All-American (2023 and 2022)

– Team captain (2023)

– First-team All-Big Ten (2023 & 2022)

– Three-star recruit in 2020 class, per 247 Sports

– 244 tackles, 24.0 sacks, 45.0 TFLs, five forced fumbles in HS career

– Played running back and basketball in high school

– Four brothers who all played or play D-I and D-II college football

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jer’Zhan Newton is a disruptive force on the football field. The guy is a speedball of power and active hands that often confused and got offensive linemen off balance as a defensive tackle in Illinois’ 4-3 scheme. He shows strength against the run to handle offensive linemen and stay in his gap assignment. Newton is also able to shed blockers and attack runners who aren’t in his assigned area. His hand fighting and strike-timing techniques are something to behold when watching his tape against guards and tackles especially. He gives them fits in 1-on-1 situations with a bevy of different moves and counters. His counterpunch is especially effective, even if he’s not the first one to make contact off the snap.

Watch this rip move from Newton against Wisconsin. He doesn’t show the fastest explosion out of his stance, but his hands are so fast and powerful that they neutralize the OL’s arm length. Then he flips to the other side of the line to hit them with an arm-over move that leaves his opponent in the dust quickly.

Newton is No. 4, the defensive tackle, for Illinois in all of these clips:

Even when he doesn’t get to the quarterback or ball carrier, a consistent theme is Newton creating pressure on them. Whether that’s a direct path, off lateral movement, or backside pursuit, he is consistently near the person with the ball. Watch here as he gets blocked but doesn’t allow the offensive lineman to just stall him out once his arm-over move doesn’t slip out of the latter’s grip.

The hand strength to disengage from a guy who just crossed his face and tried to redirect is something that really popped up a lot with him too. The guy just doesn’t quit if you get physical with him. He’s here to bring the fight right back to you, something you love to see in any defensive lineman. In the following clip, the offensive lineman tries to push him outside, but Newton is so slippery and diligent that he just keeps coming, making it hard for quarterbacks to escape contain.

He also has very good ankle flexion and bend to get around the corner if he needs to. A defensive coordinator will love his ability to line up over tackles to beat them outside or his more preferred method of displacing guards with his fast feet and constant hand fighting. This is a guy who will come into the NFL with a big toolbox to work with as a pass rusher. It’s very evident that he’s confident in his abilities but also has a pass-rush plan in his head. What’s great about Newton, too, is his ability to counter guys when they try to throw his shoulders off balance or drive block him down the line. He knows how to win the leverage game in run defense to negate the height and arm-length difficulties he faces. Newton can get low or quickly arm-over offensive linemen to pursue ball carriers. He defeats reach blocks and stay ahead to find ball carriers.

This is how you make a goal-line stand. You collapse the running lane and drive guys back. Newton shows the power to drive the guard straight back literally into the other blocker and running back.

The concerns with him are pretty evident when they do surface. His lack of arm length allows longer-limbed offensive linemen to stick and direct him a lot of times, especially in drive-blocking situations. Newton is not able to evade double teams consistently and just doesn’t have the mass or wingspan to get around them. When you watch him try to bull rush or long-arm guys, he struggles because his acceleration off the snap is average at best. He will need to improve his snap timing and get-off if he wants to be a consistent, three-down defensive tackle in the NFL. Newton also has a habit of over-pursuing quarterbacks and running backs to create pressure instead of pursuing the tackle or sack.

CONCLUSION

Newton is an experienced defensive tackle who is ready to contribute significantly to a team that needs pass-rush juice and can be a solid run defender. He is absolutely worthy of an early selection in the NFL draft despite his size concerns and average acceleration off the line. He wins way more often than not and is a load to handle for an entire game.

I will hearken back to a former Pittsburgh Steeler whom Newton reminds me quite a bit of: Javon Hargrave. The same kind of physical-limitation concerns were present when he came out of small-school South Carolina State that pushed him to the third round of the 2016 draft. However, he’s had a very good career with multiple teams and has been a consistent pass-rush disruptor. I can foresee Newton having a similar future if he continues to improve.

If the Steelers are looking for a three-down DT, Newton may appeal to them. He has the significant college production against good competition and experience. They do have a lot of other needs in this draft, but I do think they’ll do their homework on him. He has a lot of the traits they look for in a DT and they’ve already had a great player like him there before, so they would know how to utilize his strengths well.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 1

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6MED – Year 1 Quality Starter (First Round)

Games Watched: vs. Northwestern (2023), vs. Wisconsin (2023), vs. Minnesota (2022), at Michigan (2022)