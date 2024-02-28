2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame RB Audric Estime.

#7 Audric Estime/RB Notre Dame: 5114, 227 pounds (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Audric Estime 5114/227 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Sturdy frame with insane power profile

– Runs violent and determined; creates a lot of hidden yards off effort

– Underrated explosiveness; ability to create big plays

– Good vision and patience as a runner; finds cutback lanes

– Gets stronger as the game goes; impressive durability in 2023

– Sure hands in the passing game

– Power profile and effort to excel in pass protection

THE BAD

– Tighter athlete; affects change of direction

– Takes a couple steps to get up to top speed

– Occasional ball security issues; three fumbles in 2022

– Limited production in passing game

– Too slow to react in pass protection

BIO

– Born Sept. 6, 2003 (20 years old)

– Started 14 games during his Notre Dame career

– Finished 2023 season with 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns (school record)

– 2023 Notre Dame Offensive Player of the Year

– Ended his career with 2,321 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns and 29 receptions, 277 receiving yards and one more score

– Attended St. Joseph’s Regional in New Jersey

– Originally from Nyack, N.Y.

– Considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, ranking as the No. 241 and No. 130 overall player respectively

TAPE BREAKDOWN

When you first see Audric Estime on the field, an assumption will come to mind: he must be a powerful runner who grinds out tough yardage. You would be correct in that opinion. Estime consistently churns out hard yardage and also creates second-effort runs. His feet always run on contact.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Patience and vision… along with contact balance. Estime has explosive power on contact. He can create a lot of hidden yardage. pic.twitter.com/6mA5QBw8GJ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 25, 2024

What can take you off guard is Estime’s level of explosiveness. He has a really nice second gear to explode to daylight. When he gets a crease, Estime has more than enough explosiveness and long speed to create some big plays. It’s impressive to watch for a runner who is right around 230 pounds.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Very explosive runner at around 230 pounds. When Estime has a lane, he explodes to daylight and can create big plays. He’s a runway freight train once he gets downhill. pic.twitter.com/zMZpYhjagi — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 25, 2024

Estime is also an extremely patient runner, which makes him a viable option in zone running schemes. He is patient frontside on this run, feels the cutback, changes direction and accelerates for a big play. The feel for the game is impressive, especially in this win against Duke.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Game winner against Duke. Estime patient front side, and bends it back to find the cutback lane. Shows off the explosiveness to accelerate for the score. pic.twitter.com/VgOK2U8WK3 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 26, 2024

NC State, which had one of the better defenses in college football last season, gave Estime a runway. Not only did he take advantage of it for a big gain, he opened up and showed off the long speed. As a bigger back, Estime doesn’t get the chance to open up his strides a ton. On this play, you see just how fast he is.

For a bigger back, Estime also has some surprisingly quick feet. He does his best work getting downhill, but on this run, he is forced to bounce outside. He feels a potential tackler and makes him miss in a very small window. Estime then finds a cutback lane to create another chunk run. That is a rare feel for space from a 230-pound runner.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Estime just casually making defenders hug air as he cuts and weaves for a nice gain. His foot quickness is very underrated for a bigger back. pic.twitter.com/FvvDjZid7e — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 25, 2024

The pass-game production is limited for Estime, although he has been efficient when called upon. He has a really nice feel for space, which you see on this swing screen. There is upside in this area that an NFL team should be able to tap into.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame While Estime wasn’t used a ton in the passing game, he was very productive when he was. Here the Irish just get him into space on the swing screen. Estime navigates space well for the first down. pic.twitter.com/v97grVbVrb — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 25, 2024

As a pass protector, there are moments of excellence. Estime is still growing in that department, not locating potential blitzers quickly enough at times. When he does, he is a physical presence who takes his craft seriously. On this particular rep, he cuts the blitzer, buying Sam Hartman some extra time for the completion.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Here is Estime in pass pro. Locates free blitzer, and cuts to give Hartman time to find Mitchell Evans. Estime has the power profile and effort to become a + pass protector on the next level. pic.twitter.com/0LSIcCHTIY — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 26, 2024

Estime’s upside in the passing game is a relative unknown, although there have been some promising moments. His pass protection needs to become more consistent as does his ball security. Both of those areas will be key for Estime to become a quality starter on the next level. His combination of power, explosiveness and vision should give him a great chance to be the lead back in a strong stable.

CONCLUSION

Estime is going to get mislabeled by some as a top power-centric runner with not much dynamic ability. In reality, he is a patient runner who brings an impressive amount of explosiveness for a player his size. When Estime gets rolling, he has really underrated long speed and is a runaway freight train with his raw power. He projects as a lead back on the next level who gets stronger the more carries he receives.

Projection: Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.1 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: vs Ohio State (2023), vs Stanford (2023), vs Pittsburgh (2023), vs Clemson (2023)