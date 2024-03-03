2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State TE Theo Johnson

m now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State TE Theo Johnson.

#84 Theo Johnson/TE Penn State – 6061, 259 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Theo Johnson 6061/259 10 1/4″ 33″ 80 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.57 1.55 4.19 7.15 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’5″ 39.5 N/A

The Good

– Great size for the position. 91st percentile height and 79th percentile weight

– Good blocker when he understands his pickup assignment

– Contact balance and ability to keep running after a hit

– Route ability is solid, eems to win in every facet

– Very good at understanding holes in coverage and how to use a defender’s leverage to get open

– Lined up in the backfield, in-line and slot for Penn State

The Bad

– Drops continue to be a concern

– Production isn’t that great

– The vast majority of his production comes in zone coverage, hardly see success vs man

– Very stiff athlete which causes him to not be able to make guys miss at a high level

– Has flashes of stretching the field but not enough and is primarily is a check-down option

Bio

– 23 years old (February 26th, 2001)

– 29 starts in 44 games for Penn State

– 77 catches, 938 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12.2 yards per catch in his Penn State career

– 34 catches, 341 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10.0 yards per catch in his 2023 season

– Did not play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game due to an undisclosed injury in a pregame practice. But that is the only injury documented.

– Four-star TE in his 2020 high school class from Windsor, ON

– Has volunteered coaching minor football and has said he would like to get into coaching at some point

– His brother Brother, Dominic, played football at the University of Buffalo and his Father, Nate, played football and ran track at Hillsdale College

Tape Breakdown

Theo Johnson’s game isn’t highlighted by his hands. He has a few easy drops like this one against Ohio State where he is lined up in the slot on the bottom of the screen. On a third and four very early in the game, this is a devastating drop that could’ve led to a Penn State score giving them some much-needed momentum. Along with this drop, he has a tendency to be a body catcher which is always going to be unfavorable over a true hands catcher

This is really what Theo Johnson is known for. Being an in-line guy next to the left tackle with an overroute to a hole in the zone. After his body-catch, he turns it up-field for some yards after the catch where he demonstrates that physical and stiff running style.

Very similar to the previous clip, here is Johnson with a very similar assignment but from the slot. He really doesn’t have the speed to work from the slot against an NFL defense but the principle of him finding a hole in the coverage is still there. He also benefited from a linebacker miscommunication where they intended to pass him off but he never got picked up allowing the touchdown.

Here is one final example of Johnson working his way into a hole. He starts as that farthest man to the right of the screen where he works behind the linebacker and cuts more vertically to split both safeties and score. This improvisation made the throw for the quarterback much easier and took advantage of the defense thrown at them. It is exactly what makes guys like Travis Kelce great.

I think Johnson has done himself some favors by displaying his blocking ability on film. He’s working from the slot as the motion guy to ultimately end up flattening number 1 for Ohio State and creating a potential cut-back lane. Teams will love to be able to use this part of his game, especially as a complement to their starting tight end.

Penn State really liked to use Johnson as their lead blocker on plays especially near the goal line. This is an example of a quarterback run where he successfully occupies two defenders which allows Beau Pribula to run it in.

Conclusion

Theo Johnson is a solid draft prospect who is going to find a roster spot as a backup in the NFL. He does most things at a solid enough level but really nothing at an above-average one. His hands are a slight question for me. His main trait for yards after the catch is physicality due to stiffness. This raises a concern about future injuries despite none being documented while he was at Penn State. I trust him as a blocker which will boost his draft stock considering he’s not a one-trick pony. His size for the position is seemingly his best trait being in the 91st percentile for height and 79th percentile weight.

At Penn State, he never truly lived up to the four-star rating he was given coming out of high school. Granted Brock Bowers is a unicorn, however, Theo Johnson in 4 years at Penn State both statistically and film wise not even compare to what Brock did as a freshman back in 2021. While that might be unfair to compare him to one of the best prospects we’ve ever seen at the position, that’s his competition going into the NFL draft and every NFL team who is evaluating both of them will notice that. In my opinion, he’s not a better prospect than his former teammate Brenton Strange was when he came out this past year. I think Theo Johnson is on track to be a Harrison Bryant type player in the NFL.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: Ohio State (2023), Senior Bowl (2023), UMass (2023), Michigan State (2023)