2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State TE Theo Johnson

Posted on
Theo Johnson

m now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State TE Theo Johnson.

#84 Theo Johnson/TE Penn State – 6061, 259 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Theo Johnson 6061/259 10 1/4″ 33″ 80 3/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.57 1.55 4.19 7.15
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’5″ 39.5 N/A

The Good

– Great size for the position. 91st percentile height and 79th percentile weight
– Good blocker when he understands his pickup assignment
– Contact balance and ability to keep running after a hit
– Route ability is solid, eems to win in every facet
– Very good at understanding holes in coverage and how to use a defender’s leverage to get open
– Lined up in the backfield, in-line and slot for Penn State

The Bad

– Drops continue to be a concern
– Production isn’t that great
– The vast majority of his production comes in zone coverage, hardly see success vs man
– Very stiff athlete which causes him to not be able to make guys miss at a high level
– Has flashes of stretching the field but not enough and is primarily is a check-down option

Bio

– 23 years old (February 26th, 2001)
– 29 starts in 44 games for Penn State
– 77 catches, 938 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12.2 yards per catch in his Penn State career
– 34 catches, 341 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10.0 yards per catch in his 2023 season
– Did not play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game due to an undisclosed injury in a pregame practice. But that is the only injury documented.
– Four-star TE in his 2020 high school class from Windsor, ON
– Has volunteered coaching minor football and has said he would like to get into coaching at some point
– His brother Brother, Dominic, played football at the University of Buffalo and his Father, Nate, played football and ran track at Hillsdale College

Tape Breakdown

Theo Johnson’s game isn’t highlighted by his hands. He has a few easy drops like this one against Ohio State where he is lined up in the slot on the bottom of the screen. On a third and four very early in the game, this is a devastating drop that could’ve led to a Penn State score giving them some much-needed momentum. Along with this drop, he has a tendency to be a body catcher which is always going to be unfavorable over a true hands catcher

This is really what Theo Johnson is known for. Being an in-line guy next to the left tackle with an overroute to a hole in the zone. After his body-catch, he turns it up-field for some yards after the catch where he demonstrates that physical and stiff running style.

Very similar to the previous clip, here is Johnson with a very similar assignment but from the slot. He really doesn’t have the speed to work from the slot against an NFL defense but the principle of him finding a hole in the coverage is still there. He also benefited from a linebacker miscommunication where they intended to pass him off but he never got picked up allowing the touchdown.

Here is one final example of Johnson working his way into a hole. He starts as that farthest man to the right of the screen where he works behind the linebacker and cuts more vertically to split both safeties and score. This improvisation made the throw for the quarterback much easier and took advantage of the defense thrown at them. It is exactly what makes guys like Travis Kelce great.

I think Johnson has done himself some favors by displaying his blocking ability on film. He’s working from the slot as the motion guy to ultimately end up flattening number 1 for Ohio State and creating a potential cut-back lane. Teams will love to be able to use this part of his game, especially as a complement to their starting tight end.

Penn State really liked to use Johnson as their lead blocker on plays especially near the goal line. This is an example of a quarterback run where he successfully occupies two defenders which allows Beau Pribula to run it in.

Conclusion

Theo Johnson is a solid draft prospect who is going to find a roster spot as a backup in the NFL. He does most things at a solid enough level but really nothing at an above-average one. His hands are a slight question for me. His main trait for yards after the catch is physicality due to stiffness. This raises a concern about future injuries despite none being documented while he was at Penn State. I trust him as a blocker which will boost his draft stock considering he’s not a one-trick pony. His size for the position is seemingly his best trait being in the 91st percentile for height and 79th percentile weight.

At Penn State, he never truly lived up to the four-star rating he was given coming out of high school. Granted Brock Bowers is a unicorn, however, Theo Johnson in 4 years at Penn State both statistically and film wise not even compare to what Brock did as a freshman back in 2021. While that might be unfair to compare him to one of the best prospects we’ve ever seen at the position, that’s his competition going into the NFL draft and every NFL team who is evaluating both of them will notice that. In my opinion, he’s not a better prospect than his former teammate Brenton Strange was when he came out this past year. I think Theo Johnson is on track to be a Harrison Bryant type player in the NFL.

Projection: Early Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)
Games Watched: Ohio State (2023), Senior Bowl (2023), UMass (2023), Michigan State (2023)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!