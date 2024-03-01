2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Pitt OL Matt Goncalves

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Pitt OL Matt Goncalves.

#76 MATT GONCALVES/OT PITTSBURGH – 6057, 332 lbs (RS SENIOR)

East/West Shrine Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Matt Goncalves 6057/332 9 1/8″ 33 5/8″ 82 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Experience at RT, LT and LG

– Does not get penalized very often for mishaps

– Good arm length for either tackle or guard positions

– Has a wide base in pass protection

– Gets low to drive opponents in the run game

– Smooth mover and consistent footwork in pass protection

– Long arms help him with speed rushers

– Active feet to get to his landmarks

– Good upper body strength to displace in the run game and hold off bull rushes

– Vice grips for hands

– Adequate independent hand usage

– Baits rushers with outside hand show in pass protection

– Drives rushers up the arc and around the pocket

– Recognizes and redirects to handle stunts and delayed blitzes

THE BAD

– Doesn’t get out of his stance quickly to laterally move

– Not consistently nasty/mean enough as a run blocker

– Guys with speed give him a lot of difficulty because of his slow lateral movement

– Struggles to react quickly enough with inside counter moves

– Re-anchoring once he surrenders initial leverage

– Regaining his balance if he’s struck initially in his chest by opponent’s punch

– Has difficulty redirecting laterally for B-gap rushers

– Plays with high pad level and inconsistent hand placement

– Kick step move is very slow coming out of his stance

– Doesn’t continue hold his grip through the rep often

– Relies too much on shoving defenders instead of jolting them with his initial strike\

– Doesn’t have great knockback power for a guy his size

– Edge rushers too often swipe away his hands to win around the arc

– Occasionally ducks his head into contact

BIO

– Born on 01/26/01 (23 years old)

– Four-year offensive tackle who played in 36 games with 24 starts

– 1,757 snaps (973 at RT, 697 at LT, 44 at LG, 43 at in-line TE) according to PFF

– Allowed 41 pressures, 3 sacks, and had 4 penalties in four years of play

– 2023 team captain

– 2022 Third-Team All-ACC

– 2022 Freshman All-American (FWAA)

– Completed his bachelor’s degree in administration of justice and is working toward a second degree in communications

– Invited and attended the East-West Shrine Bowl (didn’t participate)

– Three-star high school recruit according to Rivals.com out of Manorville, NY

– Suffered a significant knee injury in high school

– Played OT, DE, and TE for Eastport-South Manor High School

– Lettered in basketball four times

TAPE BREAKDOWN:

Goncalves is an offensive tackle who has a decent amount of experience in college, but unfortunately, his 2023 season was cut short in the third week of play because he had an injured toe that required surgery to end his season campaign. He’s a thickly-built, burly guy who tries to bully opponents with his power, and keep rushers at bay with his long wingspan (82 1/8”) on an island. He is a technically-sound player who limits his mistakes with his athletic gifts, mainly his arm length and upper body power. Goncalves maintains a wide base and tries to maintain a low pad level, but he tends to struggle bending his knees to get low enough. His footwork is good getting to his spots, but he does have difficulty with vertical sets to deal with speed rushers. His feet stay active, and he will shuffle guys to keep them on the edge and not allow them to get to the pocket. This is best emphasized by his independent hand usage and ability to use his length to his advantage.

Goncalves is No. 76 in all of the following clips:

He doesn’t pack much natural pop in his hands, but has a powerful upper body that he uses to shove defenders back or off their rush arcs. Goncalves’ initial gripping of opponents is strong, but he lets go too quickly. He needs to work on sustaining his clamp because the flashes of him controlling and engulfing pass rushers are impressive. Long arm and bull rush moves can lift him out of his stance and break his anchor. It will benefit him at the next level to have counters for this, because he won’t be able to win with his power and length all the time.

A guy like Laiatu Latu of UCLA really gave him problems in their Sun Bowl matchup with his very technical hand fighting moves and pass rush plan that showed Goncalves’ difficulties with recovery and when he allows guys to get into his chest.

He shows flashes of independent hand usage, but still relies too much on a two-handed punch. Pass protection isn’t passive for guys like Goncalves when you have a thick build to absorb power.

Goncalves really knows how to cave in the defensive line in the run game when he gets his body moving. Once he makes that initial contact and he gets going, he can really move people because of his sheer size. His leg drive generates displacement and he’s comfortable climbing to the second level on combo blocks. One of the areas of concern with him in the run game is his body positioning and letting go of defenders with his hands that allows them to escape his blocks. Here, he really does an excellent job of down blocking to seal his guy quickly and powerfully. He almost pancakes him into the dirt with just sheer force of will.



Goncalves can get out of his stance quickly when not met with resistance, and he will meet guys head-on in space. If he gets a head of steam or meets you at the collision point, good luck winning that matchup with his size and length.

His ability to function adequately at the LT spot can only help his draft stock in April. He doesn’t have the desired foot speed, knee bend or strike timing to survive at LT right now, but with continued work, he could play there if a team needed him to. It’s also difficult to tell how much the toe injury was affecting his lateral movement. Teach-tape technique here when he’s inserted at LT to seal his man like a half circle to pull him away from the runner.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Goncalves is a solid offensive lineman who is a technician in both the run and pass game. He has impressive power and good length to serve initially as a backup that can play either guard or tackle spots in a pinch, but also has the upside to become a developmental starter down the road. I can see his best fit scheme-wise in an inside zone system, but a guy who can also handle gap scheme responsibilities as well.

He compares similarly to Donovan Smith when he came out of Penn State in the 2015 draft cycle. Guys who have the height, length, size and power to survive at the NFL level, but will need to continue working on their craft to etch out a starter-level role. Goncalves has a lot of the traits that teams look for in a tackle or guard and good experience that could lend him to having a productive career. Teams may see him as more a “phone booth” type of offensive linemen who will be best in close spaces as a guard, but he should be given the chance to try his hand at tackle.

Goncalves is more of a guy I could see the Steelers being interested in if they decide to pass on an offensive tackle in the first couple rounds of the upcoming draft. He has a lot of athletic qualities and experience in multiple roles that they look for in their linemen. He is still a work in progress and has a lot of potential with more time, but he shouldn’t be counted upon to start right away unless in a pinch.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: vs. Cincinnati (2023), vs. Tennessee (2022), vs. Virginia Tech (2022), at UCLA (2022), at Wake Forest (2021)