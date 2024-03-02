2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson.

#44 Chop Robinson Edge Utah – 6034, 250 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Chop Robinson 6027/254 9 1/8 32 1/2 76 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Springy and explosive release

— Converts speed to power

— High effort run defender and looks to make plays

— Bendy rusher that sacrifices little speed to turn the corner

— Unique ankle flexibility, he can fully bend through his knees

— Extremely high motor and effort

— Impactful speed rusher that wins the edge

— Times the snap perfectly and is often the first player on their feet

— Uses a two-hand punch to swipe linemen and cross their body

— Sets up for his bull rush by widening blockers with a hesitation move

— He unlocks his full range of explosion

The Bad

— Leaner edge player who lacks elite power

— Still filling out his pass rush arsenal

— Only 3 sacks in 2023, stat production is a concern

— Size negatively affects him on rushing downs

— He hasn’t developed counter moves to use on a consistent basis

— Stronger blockers were able to shove him outside the pocket at times

— He needs to work on hand placement and consistently striking blockers in their pads

Bio

— Turns 22 in January

— 1,021 career college snaps

— 26 career college starts

— 3 sacks, 10 TFL’s and 26 pressures in 2023

— 10 sacks, 40 TFL’s and 87 pressures in college career

— No significant injury concerns

— Transferred from Maryland following the 2021 season

— “Chop” comes from the nickname “Pork-Chop” he was given as a baby, as he weighed 14 pounds at birth

— He has seven total siblings

— Four-star prospect out of Gaithersburg, Maryland

— 90.8 overall PFF grade in 2023, 92.3 pass rush grade

— All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2022), PFF All-Big Ten Second Team (2022)

Tape Breakdown

Penn State produces NFL edge rushers at an impressive rate. Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh and Arnold Ebiketie are just a few of the recent highly-drafted Penn State alumni. Chop Robinson projects to be the next highly-drafted Nittany Lion, and comes with an alluring, yet dangerous profile.

Without a doubt, the biggest selling point with Robinson is his explosiveness. He bursts off the line and is usually the first player up from the snap. Robinson is extremely springy and can get to the quarterback before the offense processes the play. He combines this speed with elite bend, turning his speed rush into a menacing move. Robinson turns the edge while barely sacrificing any speed. Below, Robinson is facing a stout Iowa offensive line. He’s on his feet the instant the football is snapped, already a step ahead. He turns the corner at lightning speed, combining his speed rush with his usual double-hand swipe to beat the left tackle. Robinson hits the quarterback while he’s only beginning his progressions. As an added bonus, Robinson has the instincts to attack the quarterback’s throwing hand, jarring the ball loose for a fumble.

Robinson’s explosiveness influences his entire pass rush profile. He can convert that speed to power, generating force before he makes contact with the lineman. His quickness is combined with his hand swipes as well. Robinson often uses a double-hand swipe or push/pull to win the outside. In the same game as before, Penn State lines Robinson in the interior. Robinson is clearly at a weight disadvantage in the trenches, but still wins the rep. He explodes off the line and attacks the center directly in his chest. Robinson generates the power to knock the center back into the quarterback. The pocket collapses and the quarterback is sacked for a big loss.

While Robinson has clear first-round traits, his profile is mostly one dimensional. He’s a smaller edge rusher with sub 33” arms. His functional play strength can be an issue and shows up on tape. So while he can generate the power to move linemen backwards, he’s also pushed around and ends up on the ground too often. As he usually attacks around the edge, when linemen got their hands on Robinson they were able to direct him to the outside and away from the pocket.

This showed up even more on rushing plays, where Robinson could be moved out of running lanes. His effort is outstanding in run defense, but his size allowed guards to angle him to the sideline. Here, the tackle overpowers Robinson and moves him to the outside. This block opens up a run lane and the running back runs straight through it.

Robinson heavily relied on his release and hasn’t developed a well-rounded pass rush arsenal. NFL linemen will be better suited to defend his speed rush, and Robinson doesn’t have the necessary counters to respond. He primarily rushes to the outside, and can overcommit while setting the edge. This allows quarterbacks to step up in the pocket and run, a trait that is much more common in the NFL. Below is a perfect example, with Robinson fully committing to the outside. He leaves the B-Gap wide open (the space in between the left guard and left tackle), which gives room for West Virginia’s quarterback to scramble for a first down.

Following a promising 2022 campaign, Robinson failed to grow into a high sack defender. He recorded only 3 sacks this past season and finished his college career with only 10 sacks overall. Whatever team drafts Robinson is hoping that his traits will lead to added sacks over time.

Conclusion

The concerns in Robinson’s profile are obvious, but his elite traits and special flashes give NFL evaluators a reason to overlook his issues and draft him in the first round. He recorded an outstanding 10’8” broad jump and 4.49 in the 40-yard dash, both numbers that usually lock prospects into the first round. If Robinson can round out his pass rush arsenal, he’ll be a dangerous pass rush threat. He’ll most likely be a pass-rush-only player his rookie season as he adjusts to the strength of the NFL trenches. Teams with talented defensive line coaches are hoping for the chance to draft Robinson and fully unlock his defensive potential.

Projection: Late First

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: 2023 Vs West Virginia, 2023 vs Iowa, 2023 Vs Michigan, 2023 at Ohio State