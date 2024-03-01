2024 NFL Draft Scouting Reports: Utah Edge Jonah Elliss

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss.

#83 Jonah Elliss Edge Utah – 6017, 243 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jonah Elliss 6024/246 10 3/8″ 33″ 79 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Converts speed to power

— Explosive release and can win off the line of scrimmage

— Instinctual pass rusher with a polished feel for the position

— Consistent effort with relentless violence

— Solid tackler and will wrap up ballcarriers

— Gets underneath the lineman’s pads to win leverage

— Flashes his hands to set up pass rush moves

— Fights through run blocks and will go sideline to sideline to make a play

— Grip strength that he uses to shed blocks and push blockers off balance

The Bad

— Lacks elite bend and may struggle to win the edge

— Undersized and will need to adjust against bigger lineman

— Length is underwhelming and takes away a rush aspect

— Lateral stiffness

— Suffered a season-ending labrum injury in 2023

Bio

— Turns 21 in April

— 1,085 career college snaps on passing downs

— 18 career college starts

— 13 sacks, 17 TFL’s and 39 pressures in 2023

— 19 sacks, 39 TFL’s and 75 pressures in college career

— Wears the same jersey number that his dad wore at Utah

— All three of his brothers also play football

— He originally committed to Utah as a linebacker, then transitioned to edge rusher during the 2022 offseason

— Three-star prospect out of Moscow, Idaho

— 84.7 overall PFF grade in 2023, 90.1 pass rush grade

— 2023 Bednarik Award Finalist, Consensus All-American (2023), 2X Pac-12 All-Conference team (2022, 2023)

Tape Breakdown

Utah Edge Jonah Elliss took a massive leap in 2023, recording 13 sacks in only 11 games. Even with a season-ending injury, Elliss landed on the All-American team and was a Pac-12 All-Conference player.

Elliss wins off the snap with an explosive release. He seemingly shoots out of a cannon to beat the lineman with his first step. He’s then able to convert that speed to power, driving blockers backwards. Elliss gets under the lineman’s pads to win leverage and fully move blockers towards the quarterback. Lined up on the bottom of the line, Elliss directly transfers the momentum from his release into the left tackle’s pads. He forklifts the blocker off the ground and wins the rep for a pressure.

Elliss’ most alluring trait is competitiveness. His intensity and effort shows up on tape and he’ll go sideline to sideline to make a tackle. His teammates raved about Elliss’ work ethic at the Senior Bowl, and he’ll certainly impress coaches during the interview process. His effort shows up in run defense, where he’ll violently shed blocks while attacking the ballcarrier. Elliss is a smaller edge, but that didn’t stop him from impacting plenty of runs this season. Below is a perfect example of Elliss chasing down the running back from the opposite side.

He’s a sound tackler and has improved his ability to wrap up ball carriers safely. Elliss knows when to disengage run blocks and reach out to plug a gap. He does that below against UCLA, where he rips free at the last second to stop the run.

As a pass rusher, Elliss has a well rounded arsenal and prefers the bull rush, spin and push/pull moves. He knows how to time moves and string them together in a sequence. In press conferences, Elliss has explained his ability to adjust his rush plan based on a lineman’s reaction to a specific move. He was the eighth-highest ranked PFF edge rusher this season and was second in Power Five sacks.

Even with all his talent, it’s hard to overlook Elliss’ physical concerns. His lack of length is noticeable throughout his entire profile. Longer lineman were able to control his rush with length and push him to the outside. Elliss’ overall size profile is underwhelming. Coming in at 6’2” and 246 pounds makes Elliss a smaller edge rusher, and NFL blockers will have an easier time containing his strength. Below, Washington’s right tackle takes advantage of both of these weaknesses. The tackle wins the length battle, stopping Elliss from getting under his pads. He then resets and shuts down the pass rush attempt with a strong frame. Elliss ends the play on the ground after the guard comes in and knocks him over. Plays like this will worry NFL scouts and raise concerns about whether his skillset will transfer to the next level.

As an outside rusher, Elliss lacks the bend to consistently win the edge. He can win off the snap, but needs a wide angle to get to the quarterback. His lateral stiffness is notable and can lead to broken pockets. Here’s a perfect example of Elliss winning with a strong release, yet he’s unable to turn the corner. His lack of bend loses him the rep and allows the right tackle to recover.

Conclusion

Elliss is clearly a talented pass rusher. He has the production to back it up, with the arsenal to win reps at the next level. His release and ability to convert speed to power is a trait he can lean on as a rookie. However, Elliss’ strength and bend limitations cap his ceiling as a high production edge. He has the instincts to use his size to his advantage by getting low and winning leverage, yet the jump in athleticism will be tough to overcome.

Elliss has the skill, instincts and effort to be a starting edge rusher, but he has a clear ceiling as a defender. Teams looking for a high character player will find Elliss’ profile very alluring.

Projection: Late Second

Depot Draft Grade: 8.2 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2023 At Washington, 2023 vs UCLA, 2023 At Oregon, 2023 vs Arizona State