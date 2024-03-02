2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: BYU P Ryan Rehkow

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on BYU P Ryan Rehkow.

#24 Ryan Rehkow/P BYU – 6041, 243 lbs. (Junior)

East/West Shrine Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ryan Rehkow 6041/243 8 5/8″ 31 1/2″ 76 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great size for the position and quality athlete

– Ball explodes off his leg

– Capable of consistently booming punts for elite gross yardage

– Experience with pro style punts (occasional rugby punt, mostly in backed up situations)

– Ability to create backspin on punts to pin teams deep

– Served as team’s starting holder throughout his career, clean and consistent while able to adjust to poor snaps

– Soft hands to field the ball as a punter and holder

– Flexible and athletic with good leg extension

– Four-year starting punter

– Creates good spin on the ball with nose-first drops

– Unbothered by intense rush, stays focused and calm

– Tremendous production

– Enough arm strength/talent to throw the ball on fakes

– Good bloodlines

The Bad

– Operation appears a bit slower than ideal from catch to punt

– Big leg can outkick his coverage

– Leg strength/power increases touchback rate and hampers net

– Didn’t do kickoffs and doesn’t have college experience kicking field goals

– Smaller hands for the position and relative to frame

Bio

– Four-year starter for Cougars

– Career: 176 punts for 47.4-yard average

– Career average is second in college football history, only trailing Ryan Stonehouse (47.8) and betters Tory Taylor’s number by 1.1 yards

– 2023: 68 punts, 48.4-yard average

– Had career-high average of 48.6 yards in 2021

– Has two career rushes, including a 49-yard run, and completed one pass for 36 yards

– Last name pronounced “Ree-co”

– Two-star recruit from Spokane Valley, Washington, BYU appears to be only FBS offer – also recruited by Stanford, Washington State and Oklahoma State

– Was offered scholarship out of high school at BYU as an athlete, viewed as potential DE and TE before settling on school’s punter

– Older brother is Austin Rehkow, former Idaho Vandals kicker who spent time in the NFL, made viral trick shot video

– Married in 2022

– 30 percent of 2022 punts were 50-plus yards, career-long of 83 set in 2021

– Hobbies include frisbee golf and bowling

– Served mission trip in London from 2017 to 2019

– Kicked and punted in high school, career longs in high school from 52 and 57 yards (12-for-18 on FGs overall), named first-team All-Spokane kicker and punter (career 47.9-yard average in high school)

– Played basketball in high school, average 17.6/7.8 as a senior, also played soccer

– Held 3.95 GPA in high school, never got anything lower than an A-

– Younger brother Cameron diagnosed with leukemia in 2016

Tape Breakdown

Iowa’s Tory Taylor is the top name discussed in this year’s punter class. However, Rehkow put up better statistical numbers. Twice in his four-year career, he posted an average better than 48 yards, something Taylor only did once. In fairness, field position plays a role and there’s more to punting than just net average, but it’s a gaudy figure that ranks second in FBS history.

Rehkow’s tape is littered with 60, 70 and even 80-yard boots. Here are a couple of them. I especially like this last one against a full rush. He wasn’t bothered by it.

But this is my favorite: a 72-yarder that sent the Texas Tech return man way back to field this one (which he did well, to his credit).

I like the backspin he’s able to generate on some of his punts to pin teams deep.

From the nearly two dozen punts I charted, here are the average hangtimes and distances I had.

Average Distance: 50.1 yards (where ball landed, not including roll)

Average Hangtime: 4.31 seconds

Excellent distance, but his hangtime leaves a little to be desired and it’s impacted less by field position compared to distance, which can be more distorted. His big leg and average hangtime can outkick his coverage and lead to touchbacks. Some of these get returned, but in the NFL, no one is fielding this. These are touchbacks that gut net yardage.

He’s an experienced and solid holder, able to adjust to snaps that aren’t directly in his frame. Nice job here snagging this one inside and still getting the laces out with the correct lean.

Conclusion

Overall, Rehkow has a big leg and great production. But he has to improve his hangtime a touch otherwise his net average will be impacted. You don’t want NFL returners getting too many cracks with open grass ahead of them. Eventually, they’re going to run one back on you. I’m willing to draft him, but not until the end of the draft as opposed to a mid-round selection like top punters get.

My NFL comp in style is the Las Vegas Raiders’ AJ Cole, though Rehkow will have to reach his ceiling to mimic Cole’s resume (three Pro Bowls, one All-Pro). Perhaps my own expectations were too high, but I came away a little disappointed by Rehkow’s tape.

Projection: Late Day Three-Priority Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Seventh Round)

Games Watched: Assorted Games And Cutups