2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oklahoma OC Andrew Raym

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oklahoma center Andrew Raym.

#73 ANDREW RAYM, OC, OKLAHOMA (SR) — 6036, 315 lbs.

Senior Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Andrew Raym 6036/315 9 7/8″ 31 7/8″ 78 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good height and weight

— Place with good pad level and leverage

— Good hand placement and active refitting his hands

— Strong mental processing/understanding of blocks

— Shuts down would-be blitzers

— Experience in multiple run schemes

— Very good positioning on blocks

— Strong on lateral and double team blocks

The Bad

— Adequate overall athleticism

— Punch strength and timing

— Double punch gets him in trouble

— Core seem rigid; gets yanked out of position

— Balance is adequate; gets pinballed in traffic

— Lacks play strength to drive defenders

— Mobility is adequate to get outside

— Speed and angles to cut off second level defenders

Bio

— 43 games, 29 starts

— All starts were at center

— Second team All-Big 12 – 2021, 2023

— Senior Bowl invitee

— Team captain vs SMU and Kansas in 2023

— Shoulder surgery in 2022

— Missed four games total due to injury

— Played some left guard in 2020

— Major is multidisciplinary studies

Tape Breakdown

Andrew Raym is three-year starter who took over the center position when Creed Humphrey went to the NFL. He is the man in the middle for an Oklahoma offense that is a spread passing attack that uses multiple run schemes. He has good height, weight and hand size with solid arm length.

As a pass protector, he has solid snap quickness and plays with good pad level getting into his pass sets. The placement of his hands is good, and he is actively trying to refit them within the rep. He understands how to use leverage and get under the pads of players, and his anchor is good to hold his ground. Mental processing is a strong part of his game. He’s also solid on twists and stunts, and particularly good at picking up late blitzers. When uncovered, he is always looking for work to help out teammates.

A couple of nice pass pro reps.

As a run blocker, he again has solid snap quickness and good pad level. In all run schemes, he understands angles and how to position himself to best fit each play. He will smartly use the defenders’ momentum to take him away from the ball. On power runs, he is effective on down blocks, pins and double-team blocks. He can execute fold or trap blocks on near defenders. On zone, he displays solid lateral agility and can reach block on 0/1 technique defenders. He uses a nice gallop step on combo blocks before climbing to the second level and can’t handle straight ahead defenders.

A couple examples of his ability to position and use momentum.

Raym plays with his eyes up and picks up the linebacker trying to shoot the gaps.

Climbing to the second level to handle the second level block.

Two reach blocks from Raym.

His punch strength is adequate but doesn’t stun the defender. When he punches with both hands together, he is susceptible to swipes and chops by pass rushers. His core seems to be rigid, and he can get yanked out of position. He gets pinballed in traffic, bouncing off nearby bodies, and is on the ground too often with his balance being adequate.

Double punches and agility are qualities that can cause pass protections issues.

Raym is not a people mover. He wins with positioning, so you won’t see him drive defenders out of the play consistently. His mobility and speed are adequate but not a good fit for an outside zone scheme or to consistently pull outside. On the second level, he doesn’t have the speed to execute angle blocks on linebackers.

Conclusion

Overall, Raym has good size and solid arm length. Mental processing is a strong part of his game, and he understands how to position himself or redirect momentum to open holes. He looked best on power run plays but can handle inside zone as well. His hand placement and refitting of his hands is good. He has a strong anchor and his very good at picking up blitzers.

Areas to improve include his punch timing, working with independent hands and focusing on flexibility to stay on his feet. Angles to the second level and leg drive are places that could improve in the run game.

For me, Raym was most impressive mentally. He understands his role to keep defenders away from the ball and pass protects with his eyes up to see free runners. His athletic ability is not on par with others at the position and that could limit him schematically. I feel that his best fit is in a power/gap to execute the lateral short area blocks and double teams.

For a player comp, I will give you a familiar name. B.J. Finney has the same barrel-chested, sturdy frame. Finney won with smarts rather than displacement, but had athletic limitations.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Iowa State, Vs Texas, At Kansas, At Oklahoma State, Vs TCU