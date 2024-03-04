2024 NFL Scouting Report: Penn State CB Daequan Hardy

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State CB Daequan Hardy.

#25 Daequan Hardy/CB Penn State – 5093, 179 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Daequan Hardy 5093/173 8 1/8″ 30″ 70 7/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.39 1.50 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’6″ 42.5 N/A

The Good

– Tenacious and aggressive attitude

– Gets head around and does exceptional job finding the ball in coverage, allowing him to contest and compete at catch point

– Times his jumps well and makes plays in coverage

– Versatile and wore multiple hats; aligned all over Penn State defense

– Willing tackler and can stick his nose in the run game

– Experience blitzing off the edge with acceptable timing and feel

– Quick trigger to charge downhill and display power

– Strong special teams value as a punt returner and jammer

– Natural runner and threat with the ball in his hands

– Tremendous athletic testing

– Good hands and capable of taking the ball away

– Made statistical impact despite not having high volume of snaps

The Bad

– Slight frame, small hands and lacks length

– Lack of size is limiting; will struggle to wrap up and take down without momentum and can lose ability to contest over the middle

– Lacks snap and burst to defend crossing/in-breaking routes, a little slow in his transition

– Likely to be less scheme-versatile at next level

– Tends to guess and open up gate early out of his backpedal

– Struggles to jam and reroute receivers off the line and early in route

– Can get pushed around by receivers/tight ends in screen game when they latch on to him

– Rotational role meant he didn’t play a ton of defensive snaps

Bio

– 46 career games for Nittany Lions (four starts across 11 games in 2023)

– Career: 60 tackles (7.5 TFL) 3.5 sacks, 19 PDs 5 INTs, 1 FF

– 2023: 22 tackles (3 TFL), 2 INTs, 1 sack, 1 FF

– Two punt return touchdowns on 17 attempts in 2023 (14.6-yard average), tying school record – both scores came in blowout win over UMass (56, 68 yards)

– 969 defensive snaps over last three seasons, per Pro Football Focus (2021-2023), 329 special teams snaps over same span

– 228 slot snaps in 2023, 125 snaps as outside corner

– Named 2023 Bob Mitinger Memorial Award, given to Penn State player who shows most character, courage, and social responsibility

– Two-star recruit from Penn Hills High School in suburban Pittsburgh; chose Penn State over Army, Michigan, Navy, among others (not offered by Pitt); received Penn State offer right before signing day

– Charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession in September of 2020 along with three teammates

– Had 10 INTs senior year of high school; scored TDs five different ways and led Penn Hills to a state title after scoring four touchdowns ( he also intercepted three passes) in the championship game

– Enjoys reading

Tape Breakdown

Daequan Hardy was a two-star recruit out of high school who received a last-second offer from Penn State and jumped at the chance to stay in-state. Though he profiles as a nickel fit at the next level, it’s worth noting he has experience playing all over the secondary. Outside corner, post-snap deep-half safety, and the slot are all on his resume.

Hardy’s best trait is his ability to find the football. A playmaker who gets his head around, his tape is littered with him staying in-phase and not just tackling the catch but attacking the ball in mid-air. Despite not seeing a tremendous amount of snaps at Penn State, he had very good ball production.

A quick trigger with a desire to hit, he can impact the quick and short passing game. First clip, he beats the block and blows up this screen. The second, he separates player from ball on this shallow cross that’s thrown a bit behind.

He’s top in the slot in both clips.

Hardy can guess and panic in his pedal in man coverage. Watch him open the gate (hips) and lose off the line, allowing too much space. Again, top of screen in the slot in both clips.

And obviously, a lack of size will hurt his ability to finish. If he can get a full head of steam, his fearlessness is often able to overcome that. But he will get knocked around at the next level or, like here, struggle to get his man to the ground.

Conclusion

Overall, Hardy is strong with the ball in the air. A natural playmaker with great hands, there’s a fit for the Pittsburgh-area native in the NFL. But he’ll have to clean up his technique, and while athletic, I didn’t see quite the “wow” athlete on tape compared to the way that he tested with some concerns over his fluidity. He can compete for a slot role and work on special teams as a jammer and potential punt returner. My NFL comp is Washington Commanders’ Danny Johnson.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: vs Minnesota (2022), at Illinois (2023), at Ohio State (2023), at Maryland (2023), at Michigan (2023), UMass PR touchdowns