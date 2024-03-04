2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube.

#20 Dylan Laube/RB New Hampshire – 5097, 206 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Dylan Laube 5097/206 9 1/4″ 29 3/8″ 71 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.54 1.52 4.19 7.15 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’10” 37 N/A

The Good

– Experience as a very good returner

– Elite ability as a receiving back

– Vision to see the opening lanes

– Really solid production

– No real notable injuries

– Change of pace sets up hard tackles for the defender and allows an easy blow-by

The Bad

– Played in the FCS

– Smaller height, which ranks in the 28th percentile

– Older age: going to be a twenty-four-year-old rookie

– Power is not actively used besides breaking arm tackles

– If asked to run a down-field route, can not create separation

– Lacks really good stamina

Bio

– 23 years old

– Originally played at Truman State before transferring to New Hampshire, 41 career games

– 4,421 scrimmage yards and 42 total touchdowns for New Hampshire in his career, 171 total receptions in college career

– 1,414 total yards, 16 total touchdowns, and 4.5 yards per carry in 2023, along with 68 receptions

– Two career kick return touchdowns (both 100-yard scores)

– 2023 undisclosed injury against Monmouth that caused him to not return to the game

– Zero-star RB in his 2018 high school class from Westhampton Beach, NY

– Led Westhampton to a 12-0 record and the school’s first Long Island Class III championship by scoring a Long Island-record 47 touchdowns and rushing for a school-record 2,680 yards on 249 carries

– 2023 Walter Payton Award Finalist

– 2023 CAA Special Teams Player of the Year

Tape Breakdown

The most obvious role Dylan Laube will play for an NFL team is as a receiving back. This play demonstrates his ability to play outside if asked to. He is motioned from the backfield to the bottom of the screen as a wide receiver. It is a simple nine-route also referred to as a go route. He starts with an inside release and tries to get back into the corner’s blindspot which doesn’t work great but Laube’s ability to fight back and find the ball in the air against a cornerback is special.

This play shows more of Laube’s potential as a receiving threat but more specifically his ability in the open field. On a third-and-two situation, New Hampshire gives their best player the ball in space on a screen pass. Laube gets the ball with a true hands catch and presses the inside of his blocker. This frees up more outside space before cutting back outside and running out of bounds for the first down.

If you thought Laube was a one-trick pony and only a receiving option, you’d be wrong. This play shows his vision to see the cutback lane and then his ability once again in open space. He makes a defender miss with a jump cut, uses his outside receiver as a blocker, and can make a big play down the field.

New Hampshire’s run blocking for Laube was hardly anything special and a lot of the time would cause him to get touched at or behind the line of scrimmage. In this clip, Western Michigan’s defender gets a hand on Laube but he is able to run through that and still pick up a large gain with his underrated straight line speed.

Laube is really just an average blocker for the position. He does an exceptional job communicating with the line, so he knows who his responsibility is and picks them up well. Despite knowing who he has to pick up every time, his lack of strength causes him to only be able to hold up for a split second, which is a commonality for the position.

Conclusion

Dylan Laube really impressed me, considering he was a zero-star FCS player. There are notable downsides to his game like age, height, and competition but he makes up for it by being very skilled when looking at raw traits. As shown in the film breakdown, his elite versatility where he can impact the game as a rusher, receiver, and returner has drawn comparisons to the likes of Danny Woodhead, James White, and even Christian McCaffrey.

Even though Laube most likely won’t have an offensive player of the year season like McCaffrey did in 2023, his vision, receiving ability, and agility set him up to be a rotational back in a committee backfield. He presses his blockers’ leverage at a near-elite level, which is great for the NFL because that sets up an outside/inside cut for big yardage. Even though he flashes some power in his game by breaking arm tackles and has about an average weight (56th percentile), it is not a prominent part of his overall game.

The lack of power displayed on film may make him fall in the draft slightly, considering teams will worry about his between-the-tackles ability and goal-line situations. Overall, Laube displayed a pretty high floor for himself as at minimum a special teamer and rotational back with the ceiling of being a team’s average starter.

Projection: Early Day-Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: Albany (2023), Dartmouth (2023), Senior Bowl (2023), Western Michigan (2022)