Steelers Officially Unveil Rookie Jersey Numbers

With rookie minicamp just a couple days away, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced jersey numbers for their draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

These were previously reported by NFL Jersey Numbers on X, but the Steelers now officially confirm what numbers some of their newest players will be wearing.

Draft Class:

OT Troy Fautanu: No. 76

C Zach Frazier: No. 54

WR Roman Wilson: No. 10

ILB Payton Wilson: No. 41

OG Mason McCormick: No. 66

DL Logan Lee: No. 74

DB Ryan Watts: No. 29

Numbers aren’t always permanent or fully set until the season begins, as the 90-man roster sometimes necessitates that teams double up on certain numbers, though the early-round guys are likely to keep their initial assignment here. That being said, I wouldn’t rush to the store to buy a new jersey until we enter Week 1 of the season with these numbers still assigned the way they are now.

The Steelers website noted that Fautanu and Frazier are the only two that are confirmed, while the others are subject to change.

We will get our first look at the rookies wearing their new numbers on Friday with the start of rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Along with the draft picks, they listed several free agent or trade additions to the team, most of which have already been revealed throughout the offseason.

Free Agent/Trade Additions:

QB Justin Fields: No. 2

QB Russell Wilson: No. 3

QB Kyle Allen: No. 4

P Cameron Johnston: No. 5

ILB Patrick Queen: No. 6

WR Van Jefferson: No. 11

WR Quez Watkins: No. 16

S DeShon Elliott: No. 25

CB Donte Jackson: No. 26

TE MyCole Pruitt: No. 81

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson: No. 84

DL Dean Lowry: No. 94

Of the FA or trade acquisitions, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Patrick Queen are the only numbers fully set with the rest subject to change.