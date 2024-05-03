Report: Multiple Steelers Rookies Receive New Numbers

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven new players during the 2024 NFL Draft, and before they all report for the rookie minicamp at the end of next week from May 10-12, they must be given new jersey numbers.

Per NFL Jersey Numbers on X, several of the Steelers’ newest players have received their jersey numbers.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) is wearing number 10. Last assigned to Mitchell Trubisky. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/w0mN9e0nou — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 3, 2024

The following players have been given their new numbers.

WR Roman Wilson – No. 10 (last worn by Mitchell Trubisky)

OL Mason McCormick – No. 66 (last worn by James Nyamwaya)

DL Logan Lee – No. 74 (currently worn by Spencer Anderson)

DB Ryan Watts – No. 29 (last worn by Levi Wallace)

EDGE Julius Welschof – No. 44 (last worn by Markus Golden)

This comes along with a recent report that stated Payton Wilson will be wearing No. 41, Zach Frazier will be wearing No. 54 and Troy Fautanu will be wearing No. 76.

Roman Wilson wore No. 1 at Michigan, but the Steelers do not give that out. If they did, George Pickens was recently lobbying to switch to it. McCormick wore No. 60 at South Dakota State, but OT Dylan Cook is currently wearing that. Lee was No. 85 at Iowa, Watts was No. 6 at Texas. So of the rookie draft class, just Frazier gets to keep his college number.

Welschof is of German origin, and the Steelers received a roster exemption for him as part of the international pathways program. This means he will not count against the 90-man roster, and won’t count against the 16-man practice squad if they choose to keep him around. He was also recently drafted in the CFL.

It should be noted that some of these players overlap with players already on the roster, like Lee receiving Spencer Anderson’s No. 74 jersey. With a 90-man offseason roster, there is a need to double, usually split between an offensive and defensive player. Because of that, I would not recommend buying a jersey until it all sorts itself out closer to the season. The numbers can and will change between now and the start of the season, so hold off on spending your hard-earned money until then!