Zach Frazier Will Wear No. 54 For Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers second round pick C Zach Frazier is keeping his college number. Frazier will wear No. 54 for the Steelers, the same digits he donned throughout his excellent West Virginia career. That info comes from the NFL jersey-knowing Twitter account @nfl_jersey_num.

Pittsburgh Steelers OL Zach Frazier (@zfrazier54) is wearing number 54. Last assigned to Kwon Alexander. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/N6wVXRAYV7 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 27, 2024

No. 54 was last worn by LB Kwon Alexander, who sported that jersey last season before going down with a torn Achilles. He remains a free agent. For Frazier, it’s the same number he wore during high school, keeping the tradition going as he begins his professional career.

Frazier fell to No. 51 in the second night of the draft and into the Steelers’ laps. They grabbed a top-tier tackle in Washington’s Troy Fautanu at No. 20 and still grabbed one of the top three centers in this year’s class. A highly experienced starter at West Virginia, Frazier has the experience to grab the starting job out of the gate. He is coming off a broken leg but, by all indications, has rehabbed well. Pittsburgh has invested heavily in the offensive line in two drafts under Omar Khan, drafting three of them across the first two rounds of Khan’s first two drafts with the team.

A solid run blocker, Zach Frazier may not pop with elite measurables. But he’s a technician with a solid anchor and sit in pass protection with the makings of a long-time starter.

Notable previous Steelers to wear No. 54 include LB L.J. Fort, LS Mike Schneck, LB Hardy Nickerson, and Val Jansante.

The team previously announced Fautanu will wear No. 76.