Steelers Troy Fautanu To Wear No. 76 Jersey

Troy Fautanu has a new team. And a new number. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Fautanu will wear No. 76, the team sending out this tweet moments ago.

Fautanu wore No. 55 in college for the Washington Huskies, the number he also wore at Liberty High School. That number is spoken for by LB Cole Holcomb so Fautanu went with No. 76. Previously, that number was worn by OT Chukwuma Okorafor, released by the team during the offseason. Okorafor signed a deal with the New England Patriots during free agency.

Previous notable Steelers to wear No. 76 include OT Mike Adams, DL Kevin Henry, OL John Banaszak, and DL Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb.

Fautanu is the second first round offensive lineman the team has drafted in as many years. It marks the first time in team history the Steelers selected o-line in the first round of back-to-back drafts.

Pittsburgh confirmed he will play tackle for the Steelers though the team hasn’t yet announced if he’ll play on the left side, where he aligned in college, or flip to the right. Fautanu is about to hold his introductory press conference now and we may get some more details.