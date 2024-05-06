Najee Nonsense: Reporter Confirms Cowboys Have No Interest In Trading For Steelers’ Harris

Have you been reading all of the nonsense related to Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris possibly being traded to the Dallas Cowboys? Well, if you have, you haven’t been reading it on this site. Why? Because we had a fairly good feeling it was just that. Nonsense. In fact, a veteran reporter who covers the Cowboys took to Twitter/X on Monday to call it just that.

Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys for the NFL Network, reported Monday on Twitter that a team source has indeed told her that there’s nothing to the reports that the Cowboys are interested in trading for Harris, who had his fifth-year option declined by the Steelers last week.

On these Najee Harris and Cowboys reports, team source tells me “click bait” 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 6, 2024

Quite honestly, had the Steelers had any interest in trading Harris this offseason, they would have likely done so before or during the 2024 NFL Draft. Additionally, if the Steelers were planning on trading Harris after the draft, they likely would have picked up his fifth-year option to make him a little more marketable, as he would no longer be entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Regardless of the Steelers’ fifth-year option decision on Harris, it would be surprising if they traded him between now and the start of the 2024 regular season.

Surprisingly, the Dallas Cowboys did not draft a running back last weekend, leaving the pecking order unclear as the team gets ready for its spring workouts. But the team brought back Zeke Elliott, who will compete with the likes of Royce Freeman, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn this summer. Harris, however, won’t be part of that group.

In case you’re curious about what’s going on with Harris since the Steelers decided not to pick up his fifth-year option, he showed up on Monday at the team facility to participate in the start of Phase Two of the NFL offseason program. You can see pictures of him doing so on the Steelers’ official website.