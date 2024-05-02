Report: Steelers Decline Najee Harris’ Fifth-Year Option

All first-round picks since the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement in the NFL have had a fifth-year option baked into their contracts. All rookie deals are four years by default, but first-round picks have a team option built in that teams can choose to exercise, or not, the offseason following their third year. For the Steelers, they had two decisions to make this offseason by the deadline today at 4 PM/ET. They waited until the very last moment, but the Steelers have declined Harris’ fifth-year option, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac on X.

Steelers want to wait and see how Harris and the running backs perform in Arthur Smith’s offense, per sources https://t.co/uIr2hV86R8 — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 2, 2024

Dulac also noted that the Steelers want to see how Harris and the running backs perform in Arthur Smith’s offensive system.

Harris is more of a north-south runner, and Smith’s system has a lot of wide-zone concepts that are more east-west in nature. It is possible the Steelers view Harris as the incorrect type of running back for the offense they want to run.

That option amount for Harris in 2025 would have been $6,790,000, per Over The Cap, and it would have been fully guaranteed at signing along with his 2024 salary.

Instead, Harris will now enter the final year of his rookie contract and is within the window to receive an extension by the Steelers if that is in their plans. That option amount was pretty affordable, but the emergence of Jaylen Warren and the suddenly beefed-up offensive line make Harris a little more expendable.

It should be noted that head coach Mike Tomlin praised Harris following the season, speaking highly of his three-straight 1,000-yard seasons. It sure seems as if they like having him around.

Team president Art Rooney II also spoke highly of the two-headed monster in the backfield this offseason, which makes it seem like they will try to work something out with Harris on a longer-term deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on X that the team has not ruled out such a deal down the road.

Steelers declined the fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris, giving him the ability to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Steelers are not ruling out a deal later on. pic.twitter.com/EFNi7nHzW6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2024

It would be kind of awkward timing to decide to part ways with the former first-round pick right when the offensive line is beefed up and coming together. The Steelers do not negotiate in-season, so if a deal isn’t reached by the end of the preseason, Harris will more than likely hit free agency next March.