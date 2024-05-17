PFF Steve: QB Depth, Health Could Be Steelers’ Advantage In Late-Season AFC North Battles

We knew the Pittsburgh Steelers would have a tough 2024 schedule before the 2023 season ended. All but three of their opponents are set for every year on a rotating basis in perpetuity. Still, finding out when you play which teams holds some significance, especially when bunched in a tough cluster.

Many widely recognize the second half of the Steelers’ 2024 schedule as quite a gauntlet. That’s largely due to the expectations for the AFC North, as that stretch includes all six divisional games. But they may have one edge over their rivals in terms of quarterback depth and health, Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo suggests.

“Not that you’re hoping for injuries or anything, but obviously, teams get depleted down the stretch”, he told Chris Mueller on 93.7 The Fan yesterday. “That’s the one thing that could change things. If the Ravens, the Bengals, the Browns have some sort of injury woes throughout the season, maybe the schedule looks a little bit better come November”.

Each of those three teams finished without their starting quarterback at least once in the past two seasons. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson missed the end of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but stayed healthy last year. In exchange, the Browns lost Deshaun Watson and the Bengals lost Joe Burrow. They all managed winning records, but Cleveland squeaked into the playoffs and Cincinnati missed it entirely.

“I think that’s your only opportunity, and then maybe the Steelers having that depth with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields ends up doing them well”, Palazzolo said. “Certainly, the attrition and injury factor is massive in keeping teams healthy. We see that every year, teams that make playoff runs just because they have the best health”.

Attrition affects all positions, not just quarterback, of course. But you can generally make do with replacements just about anywhere other than quarterback. Now, the Steelers have no interest in doing business without T.J. Watt. But if Russell Wilson proves competent this year, he would be an even bigger loss.

That is, unless Justin Fields proves a similarly valid option, someone who can keep the team winning. That’s what the Steelers hope they have in him after acquiring him via trade. They are still learning both Wilson and Fields, who are both new to the team this offseason. But they obviously believe they improved the quarterback room, or they wouldn’t be here.

Last season, the Steelers had a quarterback room of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. The same group played out the 2022 season, as well, and you can shake it like a snow globe to determine who was on top at any given time.

Wilson, however, is a former perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. Fields has an awful record, but he has pedigree and elite characteristics, coming out of a bad situation in Chicago. If the Steelers can maximize their potential, they could have one of the best backup situations in the league.

And that could be big in an AFC North division that isn’t unfamiliar with attrition at the quarterback position. Despite that, the Ravens moved on from Tyler Huntley as their backup, now running with Josh Johnson. The Browns added Jameis Winston, notably—and Huntley, as a matter of fact. Only the Bengals retain their backup from last season, Jake Browning. Browning went 4-3 as a starter, but struggled more late in the season, beating up on a Browns team resting starters in the finale.