‘Two-Headed Monster’ At RB Has Art Rooney II Feeling Good About Steelers’ Ground Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers got really good seasons out of running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, and team owner Art Rooney II believes the team can build a foundation going forward with those two at the position. During his end-of-year chat with beat reporters, Rooney said Warren and Harris are a “two-headed monster” and he feels good about the position with the two of them under contract.

“I think it’s certainly one of the things I feel better about it now than I did a year ago or even two years ago. I really feel good about having kind of a two-headed monster at running back, two different styles of running back, both very capable,” Rooney said via audio from 93.7 The Fan. “With the right offensive line, [Harris and Warren] can provide a real foundation for success going forward.”

The Steelers have to make a decision on Harris’ fifth-year option this offseason, but Rooney’s comments give no indication that the team isn’t planning on picking it up. Warren, an undrafted free agent, is still on his rookie deal, and the team can continue with the two of them going forward. Both had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2023, with Warren rushing for 784 yards and adding 370 yards through the air while Harris ran for 1,035 yards on a career-high 4.1 yards per carry while adding another 170 receiving yards.

The two provide a bit of a thunder-and-lightning dynamic, as while both run through contact and are powerful, Warren’s 5-8 frame allows him to be a little bit shifter and quicker than Harris. Still, the production from both of them this season was one of the key reasons why the Steelers were able to make the playoffs. The team suffered from subpar quarterback play until Mason Rudolph took over in Week 16 and won with its ground game. If Warren and Harris can continue to produce the way they did this season with better quarterback play, the offense is going to be good.

The question remains what changes, if any, are coming to the offensive line. Broderick Jones brought a new dynamic as a talented and powerful run blocker when he took over as the starting right tackle in Week Nine, and the Steelers could stand to upgrade at center over Mason Cole, while potentially replacing Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle if they don’t move Jones back to his natural position there. If the team can get improved offensive line play to help the run game, the ceiling only gets higher for both Warren and Harris.

The emergence of Warren has made Harris a more viable long-term option, as he can help carry the load with the former first-round pick, who led the league with 381 touches as a rookie. That number decreased to 313 in 2022 and went down even further to a much more manageable 284 in 2023. The less wear and tear on Harris the better, and if Warren continues his upward trajectory, the Steelers’ running back room will be up there with any in the league. It’s a position Rooney should feel comfortable with, and with improved play plus upgrades around Harris and Warren, the two could take off.