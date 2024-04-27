Steelers DL Logan Lee Loved Watching Mel Blount ‘Slam People On Their Head’

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Iowa DL Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and just like first-round pick Troy Fautanu, Lee grew up a huge Steelers fan. He detailed his fandom in an interview at the Shrine Bowl with our Tony Calderone, and he expanded on it during a press conference with reporters after being selected. In particular, Lee, whose favorite player is Mel Blount, said he loved watching the former cornerback “slam people on their head.”

“I had a friend and his dad, Austin and Rich, they were huge Steelers fans and they got me started. And then I started getting into the thicket of historical NFL stuff. So I just love the Steel Curtain era stuff. Love watching Mel Blount slam people on their head and stuff, so I was always a big Steelers fan growing up,” Lee said via 93.7 The Fan.

He can bond with his fellow rookie, Fautanu, in growing up a Steelers fan, and it’s cool that Lee is a big fan of the history of the Steelers and the Steel Curtain. It’s rare that a 23-year-old would have Mel Blount as their favorite player, but for Lee, being a fan of the history game made him a huge fan of the Hall of Fame cornerback.

While Lee comes in a little light, as he weighed in at just 281 pounds at the Combine, the converted tight end has solid arm length for a 3-4 defensive end at 32 1/4. He’ll serve as a nice depth piece for a defensive line that needed depth badly coming into the offseason, and so far has got it with Lee and free agent addition Dean Lowry.

Lee looks like he could be a solid rotational piece for years to come, and if he improves his pass-rush juice, he could end up being a steal in the sixth round. At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Lee was one of few players consistently working after practices were over, and if that work ethic translates to the NFL, this will end up looking like a very solid selection down the line. He will likely need to add some weight, but as a pre-draft visitor and someone whom Karl Dunbar met with at the Shrine Bowl, the team is obviously comfortable with who he is as a player and confident he can be a solid piece for this team for years to come.