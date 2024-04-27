‘Not A Lot Of 6-3 Corners Can Move Like I Can’: Ryan Watts Says He Can ‘Fit In Anywhere’

Entering the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a need at cornerback. They released Patrick Peterson, and Chandon Sullivan’s one-year contract expired, along with James Pierre signing with the Washington Commanders. The way the board broke, they weren’t able to address that need until their final pick in the sixth round at No. 195 overall pick of the draft with Texas DB Ryan Watts.

He was the only DB who checked all the boxes for what the Steelers look for in drafting cornerbacks, but that is partially because so many prospects did not participate in every drill. Still, he is right in line with Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. from last year’s draft with a 6027, 208-pound frame and very long 34 1/2-inch arms. How is that for another “avatar corner,” as former Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson referred to them last year?

He spoke to the Pittsburgh media in a conference call after he was drafted and was asked what position he thinks he can play in the secondary.

“I feel like I could fit anywhere, really,” Watts said in an audio clip of the conference call posted by 93.7 The Fan. “I feel like with my size and my speed, and the way I can move and my body, because I feel like not a lot of 6-3 corners can move like I can. So just being able to keep developing really. I feel like I could be played at safety, nickel, corner. I feel like I could just maximize my potential anywhere, really.”

At Texas, he primarily played out on the boundary as a corner, but he also logged some snaps in the slot and in the box as a safety. He is likely to be developed in the cornerback role in Pittsburgh.

And perhaps his best trait is his physicality. He can really get after it in the run game, earning an impressive 79.6-run defense by Pro Football Focus for the 2023 season. Our Josh Carney wrote up his scouting report and had this to say about Ryan Watts’ versatility:

“When I put on the tape at Texas last season, I came away rather intrigued. He has great size for the cornerback position and could without a doubt handle an every-down role as a box safety in the NFL.”

More than likely, his path to making the roster and being able to develop into a contributor on defense is via special teams. Something Watts was asked about in the conference call.

“I’ve been playing special teams since my freshman year at Ohio State. I was at Ohio State for two years and then Texas for two years,” Watts said. “I’ve been playing special teams throughout my whole career. Every [unit], kickoff cover, kickoff return, punt, punt return, so I got experience.”

He will provide competition with last year’s late-round defensive back in Trice, and the hope is that one or both are able to develop into contributors on defense. They certainly have a lot of size, youth, and athleticism in the room now.