Will Steelers Sign Any Tryout Players Following Rookie Minicamp?

Will the Steelers sign any rookie minicamp tryout players?

We can safely assume that the answer to this question is yes. The simple fact of the matter is the Pittsburgh Steelers have several open roster spots, so they have to fill them. Odds are they are going to sign at least one or two players trying out this weekend at rookie minicamp. The question is, who?

We broke down all of the players trying out at rookie minicamp for your easy perusal and consideration. Of note is the fact that there are five “veteran” players among those trying out, of whom two stand out. The first is DB Anthony Averett, who has spent a number of years with the Baltimore Ravens. Averett is also a special teams standout. Another veteran of note is Jonathan Ward, who’s been in the league for years, though mostly playing special teams.

Another player we’ve talked about is Mark Jackson, the kicker from Ireland, but he’s not the only kicker. They also have Caleb Shudak trying out, who briefly played in Tennessee. The Steelers currently only have one kicker on the roster, so they’re likely to sign one for the offseason.

How about Cedric Anderson? He’s a 6-3 cornerback out of Grambling, the kind of thing that gets the Steelers’ motor humming lately. Notably, the Steelers and general manager Omar Khan saw him up close at the HBCU Legacy Bowl earlier this offseason.

Then there’s the slot cornerback out of Pitt, Marquis Williams. He’s both small and plays in the slot, which is a great combination for a defensive back. But, hey, they need bodies at the position right now, and he doesn’t have to travel far.

With Bill Burr entrenched at punter, the Steelers may also look to add another for offseason work. They have 6-4, 231-pound Porter Wilson out of Duke trying out this weekend as the only current option. But who doesn’t want to see a big punter? With Pressley Harvin III gone, there’s a void in our hearts. And the Steelers are short on Wilsons.

